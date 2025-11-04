Missouri High School Softball Crowns 2025 State Champions
Five Missouri high school state champions were crowned on Saturday at Meador Park in Springfield, MO., and each game delivered some incredible moments and plenty of upsets to close out the 2025 season.
Two schools became first-time state champions, two defended their 2024 titles, while one charged back in an extra-inning thriller.
Class 1: St. Elizabeth 4, Gallatin 1
Late runs in the fifth inning led the Hornets to their second straight state title and their sixth total.
Gallatin led off the game with a solo home run, but Gallatin St. Elizabeth quickly evened the matchup when Kinley Kemma tripled and Charlize Duemmel added an RBI single.
Tied through four innings, Azlynn Wyatt held down the Bulldogs from the circle. Olivia Oligschlaeger broke through with a solo shot in the fifth to take the lead, and Kemma came in clutch once again with a solo shot for insurance runs.
Class 2: Holden 4, South Harrison 1
For the first time in program history, Holden has won a state title.
Though they fell behind in the first inning, they were quickly able to score on an error and a groundout to take the lead. They added to the score on a wild pitch in the third inning and an RBI from Haley Brooks.
Adalyn Campbell drove in two runs, while ace Olivia Wooster held it down in the circle, throwing six strikeouts, allowing six hits, and two walks.
The Eagles finished their historic season with a 22-10 record.
Class 3: Chillicothe 1, Doniphan 0
Ashlynn Daughtery’s two-out RBI double in the fourth inning was all the Hornets needed to grab their first-ever state title.
In the circle, Landry Marsh held the Donettes to one hit in the complete game shutout, striking out 13.
The Hornets ended the unforgettable season with a 29-7 record.
Class 4: Father Tolton 2, Kearney 1
Scoreless into the sixth, the Bulldogs broke through first, but that didn’t stop the reigning state champs from coming from behind. Father Tolton tied up the matchup in the bottom of the sixth, then proceeded to walk off in the seventh.
Father Tolton is now a back-to-back state champion and closed the season with a 32-5 record.
Class 5: Raymore-Peculiar 6, Rock Bridge 4
Raymore-Peculiar took down the Bruins in a thrilling extra-inning battle.
The Bruins struck early with a solo homer from Alabama commit Ava Bush. Raymore-Peculiar pushed to a 4-1 lead in the fifth inning, but the Bruins’ Kennedy Watson cut the score to two with her own solo shot. A throwing error allowed for two more runs to come in, and the score remained tied.
Halted at four runs in the ninth, the Panthers were able to score twice, grabbing their second state title in program history.
Raymore-Peculiar advanced to the championship game after a dominant 9-1 victory over Lindbergh in the semifinals and a hard-fought 2-1 win over Republic in the quarterfinals.
They end their season with a 25-5 overall record.