Missouri High School Softball State Tournament Preview, Schedule, Players to Watch
It’s time to crown five Missouri high school softball teams as state champions.
Classes 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 will hold semifinals on Friday, Oct. 31, with finals on Saturday, Nov. 1.
All regular season long, teams like Mid-Buchanan, Chillicothe, Windsor, and Rock Bridge have held top spots in Softball On SI’s rankings.
Who will take it all? St. Elizabeth and Father Tolton Regional Catholic are back to defend their titles, while Rock Bridge, Gallatin, and Mid Buchanan are seeking revenge after finishing second in 2024.
Here is everything you need to know about the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) softball playoffs, including brackets, tickets, and how to watch.
Players to Watch
Kelsie Donaldson, P, Raymore-Peculiar
The North Carolina State recruit has put up an incredible senior season. She closed out the regular season, leading the Panthers to a 16-game winning streak.
Ava Bush, OF, Rock Bridge
The Alabama recruit guided Rock Bridge to a runner-up finish in 2024, but is back to grab a state title during her senior year. Her defensive successes have led the Bruins to 25 wins this season.
Sydnee Wagner, INF, Grain Valley
The Southern Illinois University recruit led Grain Valley to 33 wins last year, and she’s on that path again. With 30 wins so far, the 2024 first-team All-State selection is looking to lead the Eagles to their first-ever title.
Schedule
All games are in Central Daylight Time
Class 1
Semifinals- Oct.31
Game 1: Halfway vs. Gallatin, 1:30 p.m.
Game 2: St. Elizabeth vs. Princeton, 1:30 p.m.
Third-place game: 7:30 p.m.
Finals- Nov.1
Championship game: 2:30 p.m.
Class 2
Semifinals- Oct. 31
Game 1: Montgomery County vs. South Harrison, 11 a.m.
Game 2: Holden vs. Mid-Buchanan. 11 a.m.
Third-place game: 3 p.m.
Finals- Nov. 1
Championship game: 10 a.m.
Class 3
Semifinals- Oct. 31
Game1: Doniphan vs. Cassville, 12 p.m.
Game 2: Macon vs. Chillicothe, 12 p.m.
Third-place game: 5:15 p.m.
Finals- Nov.1
Championship game: 12:15 p.m.
Class 4
Semifinals- Oct. 30
Game 1: Columbia Father Tolton Regional Catholic vs. Windsor Imperial, 1 p.m.
Game 2: St. Francis Borgia vs. Kearney, 1 p.m
Third-place game: 5:15 p.m.
Finals- Oct. 31
Championship game: 12:45 p.m.
Class 5
Semifinals-Oct. 30
Game 1: Lindbergh vs.Raymond-Peculiar, 12 p.m.
Game 2: Columbia Rock Bridge vs. Grain Valley, 12 p.m.
Third-place game: 3 p.m.
Finals- Oct. 31
Championship game: 10 a.m.
Where to Watch
While games won’t be broadcast on national television, there is a live-streaming and on-demand option on MSHSAA TV.
Purchase Tickets
All games will be held at Meador Park in Springfield, MO. Digital tickets can be purchased on the MSHSAA website.