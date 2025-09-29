Missouri High School Softball Top 10 State Rankings - Sept. 29, 2025
The Missouri high school softball rankings feature four previously unranked teams, while several teams from last week shift around the standings.
Take a look at the top 10, plus five teams to watch, who could potentially land on the rankings next week if they continue to outperform.
1. Rock Bridge (12-5)
Previous Rank: 1
The Bruins collected a massive 15-8 win over Hickman, marking the seventh game they have won by six runs or more this season. Rock Bridge has now won seven of its last eight games, due to its pitching staff only surrendering 3.4 runs on average across those outings.
2. Howell Central (12-2)
Previous Rank: N/A
After dropping the first two losses of the season, the Spartans have bounced back on a three-game winning streak. Although the matchup against Jackson was close, Howell Central emerged with a 4-2 victory.
3. Lee’s Summit (6-2)
Previous Rank: 3
The Tigers set a season-high score when they handed Staley a 10-0 shutout. The victory is now two in a row for Lee’s Summit, due to the offense averaging eight runs across that stretch.
4. Raymore-Peculiar (6-2)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Panthers were listed on the five teams to watch list last week, and after a significant 8-2 win over Staley, they made their way into the top 10.
5. Eureka (8-2)
Previous Rank: 4
A close 7-6 battle over Lindbergh marked the Wildcats’ fourth consecutive win.
Shelby Seiler was outstanding at the plate, going 1-for-2 with two RBIs, a run, and a double. Kayleigh Niles made a big impact with the bat as well, going 1-for-3 with two runs, a stolen base and a double.
6. Oak Grove (12-1)
Previous Rank: 2
The Panthers have outscored their opponents by an average of 6.2 runs across seven straight wins. A 9-1 victory over Warrensburg marked the fifth game that Oak Grove has won by six runs or more this season.
7. Helias (17-4)
Previous Rank: 6
A shortened game due to weather didn’t stop the Crusaders from defeating Battle. Helias is now 3-0 in conference play.
8. Blue Springs South (14-8)
Previous Rank: 8
The Jaguars fell short to Lee’s Summit West in a tight 4-3 matchup.
Riley Hollister was hot at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a triple, a run, and a double. Ella Carmack provided and went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI.
9. Southern Boone (10-3)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Eagles played their closest matchup since the beginning of the month, but managed to escape with a 2-1 win over Hallsville.
Abby Smith threw all seven innings in the circle, surrendering only one earned run on four hits.
At the plate, Drew Wren went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and one run.
10. Chillicothe (17-5)
Previous Rank: N/A
After being listed in the five teams to watch last week, the Hornets escaped victorious in a tight 7-6 matchup over Benton.
Five Teams to Watch
Linn (16-4)
Previous Rank: N/A
A 7-5 win over Vienna now marks three straight wins for the Eagles.
Ava Warren went the distance in the circle, surrendering five earned runs on right hits. At the plate, Kenzy Hackmann went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs, and two RBIs. Sophia Voss went 1-for-3 with a run, a double, and an RBI.
Parkway Central (12-3)
Previous Rank: 9
The Colts have won eight games in a row by outscoring their opponents by an average of 9.9 runs. A 14-3 victory over Ritenour was due to Marlee Williamson’s stunning six innings on the mound, where she gave up one earned run and collected 11 strikeouts.
At the plate, Olivia Magruder went 3-for-5 with a home run, three runs, and a triple. Aubrey Lewis went 2-for-5 with two stolen bases, three runs, and two RBIs.
Mid-Buchanan (13-6)
Previous Rank: N/A
A large 17-1 win over Gallatin marked three-straight wins for the Dragons. Mid-Buchanan has now won six games by five runs or more this season.
Excelsior Springs (5-1)
Previous Rank: 7
The Tigers’ undefeated streak came to an end when they fell to Smithville 17-5.
Despite the loss, Reese Ryan went a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate, ripping a home run and three RBIs. Bella Loeffert was also key, going a perfect 3-for-3 with one run, a double, and an RBI.
Fredericktown (8-0)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Black Panthers stay undefeated with a 14-4 win over North County.
