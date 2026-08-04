Montana Fouts Flirts with Perfection as Team USA Wins Gold at International Cup

Montana Fouts solidified herself as one of, if not the best, pitchers in the world on Monday night at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.

The Kentucky native and former Alabama star donned the Red, White and Blue. She delivered a near- perfect performance in the circle, as the United States beat Japan 2-0 to win gold at the USA Softball International Cup.

Fouts carried a perfect game into the seventh inning before a pinch-hit single snuck through the right side in the top of the seventh inning.

"She had her rhythm, she was very focused, nothing got her rattled, nothing took her off course," Team USA coach Patty Gasso said. "It was outstanding. Out-standing."

Fouts finished the night with eight strikeouts.

Japan couldn't find an answer for Fouts all night as she retired 21 of the 22 batters she faced but the right-hander gave the credit to catcher Dejah Mulipola, who called the game.

"She's just so experienced, and she's just so smart," Fouts said of her battery mate. "I was trusting her brain, and she executed. And my defense had our back."

Fouts was brilliant and her defense didn't have many opportunities to make plays behind her but when the ball was put in play, outs were routinely made.

Team USA scores first thanks to a @JanaeJefferson4 sac-fly 🤩



Bottom of 2 | 🇺🇸 1 🇯🇵 0



ESPN+ 📺 https://t.co/oos1SCduTR pic.twitter.com/LuH4i7o54u — USA Softball Women's National Team 🇺🇸 (@USASoftballWNT) August 4, 2026

At the plate, the Eagles did just enough.

Jayda Coleman drove in the game’s first run in the second inning before Janae Jefferson followed with an RBI-double to extend the lead to 2-0 in the sixth.

Fouts, along with three of her teammates, was awarded individual honors after the game. Maya Brady was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament, Dejah Mulipola earned Defensive MVP honors, Janae Jefferson was the Offensive MVP and Fouts was the Most Valuable Pitcher.

𝑰𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒗𝒊𝒅𝒖𝒂𝒍 𝒉𝒐𝒏𝒐𝒓𝒔 🔥



⭐️ Maya Brady — Tournament MVP

⭐️ Dejah Mulipola — Defensive MVP

⭐️ Janae Jefferson — Offensive MVP

⭐️ Montana Fouts — Most Valuable Pitcher pic.twitter.com/bo8xUqmeDV — USA Softball Women's National Team 🇺🇸 (@USASoftballWNT) August 4, 2026

Jefferson hit a team-high .545, followed by Brady (.538) and Skylar Wallace (.455). Brady and Jefferson recorded two homers apiece to lead the team.

Team USA Elite Team Wins Bronze

The Team USA Elite Team used superb pitching and timely hitting to down Canada, 7-0, capturing third place on Monday evening.

Ally Carda and Teagan Kavan combined to limit the Canadians to just one hit. Carda pitched 4.1 innings, striking out five and Kavan recorded the final two outs to solidify the run-rule shutout.

Kendall Wells walked the Eagles off with a two-run double in the fifth inning.

Taylor Shumaker paced the offense, going 2-for-2 with a home run, a double, three runs batted in and two runs scored. Ana Gold added a solo home run while Aleena Garcia and Morgan Zerkle each collected an RBI.

IT’S GONE 🦅🇺🇸@shumaker_taylor launches a two-run long ball to center to extend the lead, 5-0! 🔥



ESPN+ 📺 https://t.co/LgvCqunc5Z pic.twitter.com/O9iR7Wvm4v — USA Softball Women's National Team 🇺🇸 (@USASoftballWNT) August 3, 2026

Zerkle led the offense with a .500 batting average throughout the tournament. Bubba Nickles-Camarena (.444) and Sahvanna Jaquish (.375) followed. Gold led the squad with three home runs, while Zerkle hit two.