USA Softball International Cup: Rosters, Tickets, Schedule, How to Watch

International softball is back on United States soil, as the USA Softball International Cup is set for July 30-August 3 at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.

This event, formerly known as the World Cup of Softball, returns after a six-year hiatus and will feature seven international opponents. The U.S. Women’s Elite Team will compete in Group A alongside No. 1 Japan, No. 5 Chinese Taipei and No. 42 American Samoa, while the U.S. Women’s National Team is set to face No. 4 Canada, No. 8 China and No. 11 Australia in Group B.

Since the event's inception in 2005, Team USA has compiled the best record of 83-7 and won 11 of the 14 tournaments, with rival Japan winning three titles.

All Team USA games will air on ESPN+, while all non-USA games will stream on USA Softball TV. Day passes to the tournament are available on SeatGeek, for as low as $25.

Crimson & Cream representing 🇺🇸



use code USASOONERS for 25% off and see our Sooners at Devon Park July 30-August 3!



ℹ️https://t.co/8QNKxdyhCt pic.twitter.com/KC1s1yv77G — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) July 17, 2026

Head coach Patty Gasso will aim to take the U.S. to another gold medal appearance as the road to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics gets closer. She’s staked a roster filled with two members who have Tokyo 2020 Olympic experience, nine athletes from the 2025 World Games who won gold, and 11 players who recently played in the 2025 USA Down Under Series.

The 18-player roster includes several NCAA Division I stars, including from Oklahoma, UCLA, Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Arizona, Oklahoma State, Texas, and Utah

Maya Brady, OF

Alyssa Brito, UTL,

Erin Coffel, INF

Jayda Coleman, OF

Montana Fouts, RHP

Rachel Garcia, RHP

Megan Grant, UTL

Janae Jefferson, INF

Tiare Jennings, INF

Lexi Kilfoyl, RHP

Kayla Kowalik, C/OF

Aubrey Leach, UTL

Kelly Maxwell, LHP

Dejah Mulipola, C

Karlyn Pickens, RHP

Skylar Wallace, INF

Jocelyn Erickson, C

Hannah Flippen, INF

U.S. Women’s Elite Team Roster

The U.S. Women’s Elite Team roster includes five current NCAA stars and 13 former.

Kendall Wells (Oklahoma) and Taylor Shumaker (Florida) will make their international debuts after earning spots in the 2026 Women’s National Team Athlete Pool, while five players return after competing in the 2025 USA Down Under Series. Four members of the 2025 World Games gold medal team also highlight the Elite Team.

Reese Atwood, C

NiJaree Canady, RHP

Ally Carda, RHP

Megan Faraimo, RHP

Aleena Garcia, INF

Gabbie Garcia, INF

Ana Gold, INF

Sahvanna Jaquish, UTL

Teagan Kavan, RHP

Baylee Klinger, INF

Sydney McKinney, INF

Bubba Nickles-Camarena, OF

Sharlize Palacios, C

Keilani Ricketts, LHP

Sierra Sacco-Ferrie, OF

Taylor Shumaker, OF

Kendall Wells, C

Morgan Zerkle, OF

Schedule

Thursday, July 30

No. 42 American Samoa vs. No. 1 Japan, 10 a.m. CT, USA Softball TV

No. 8 China vs. No. 4 Canada, 1 p.m. CT, USA Softball TV

U.S. Elite vs. No. 5 Chinese Taipei, 4 p.m. CT, ESPN+

No. 11 Australia vs. No. 2 U.S. WNT, 7 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Friday, July 31

No. 1 Japan vs. No. 5 Chinese Taipei, 10 a.m. CT, USA Softball TV

No. 8 China vs. No. 11 Australia, 1 p.m. CT, USA Softball TV

No. 42 American Samoa vs. U.S. Elite, 4 p.m. CT, ESPN+

No. 4 Canada vs. No. 2 U.S. WNT, 7 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Saturday, August 1

No. 5 Chinese Taipei vs. No. 42 American Samoa, 10 a.m. CT, USA Softball TV

No. 11 Australia vs. No. 4 Canada, 1 p.m. CT, USA Softball TV

No. 2 U.S. WNT vs No. 8 China, 4 p.m. CT, ESPN+

U.S. Elite vs No. 1 Japan, 7 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Sunday, August 2

Group A #4 vs. Group B #3, 10 a.m. CT

Group B #4 vs. Group A #3, 1 p.m. CT

Group B #2 vs. Group A #1, 4 p.m. CT

Group A #2 vs. Group B #1, 7 p.m. CT

Monday, August 3

Loser GM 13 vs. Loser GM 14, 9 a.m. CT

Winner GM 13 vs. Winner GM 14, 12 p.m. CT

Loser GM 15 vs. Loser GM 16, 3 p.m. CT

Winner GM 15 vs. Winner GM 16, 7 p.m. CT