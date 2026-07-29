USA Softball International Cup: Rosters, Tickets, Schedule, How to Watch
International softball is back on United States soil, as the USA Softball International Cup is set for July 30-August 3 at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.
This event, formerly known as the World Cup of Softball, returns after a six-year hiatus and will feature seven international opponents. The U.S. Women’s Elite Team will compete in Group A alongside No. 1 Japan, No. 5 Chinese Taipei and No. 42 American Samoa, while the U.S. Women’s National Team is set to face No. 4 Canada, No. 8 China and No. 11 Australia in Group B.
Since the event's inception in 2005, Team USA has compiled the best record of 83-7 and won 11 of the 14 tournaments, with rival Japan winning three titles.
All Team USA games will air on ESPN+, while all non-USA games will stream on USA Softball TV. Day passes to the tournament are available on SeatGeek, for as low as $25.
U.S. Women’s National Team Roster
Head coach Patty Gasso will aim to take the U.S. to another gold medal appearance as the road to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics gets closer. She’s staked a roster filled with two members who have Tokyo 2020 Olympic experience, nine athletes from the 2025 World Games who won gold, and 11 players who recently played in the 2025 USA Down Under Series.
The 18-player roster includes several NCAA Division I stars, including from Oklahoma, UCLA, Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Arizona, Oklahoma State, Texas, and Utah
- Maya Brady, OF
- Alyssa Brito, UTL,
- Erin Coffel, INF
- Jayda Coleman, OF
- Montana Fouts, RHP
- Rachel Garcia, RHP
- Megan Grant, UTL
- Janae Jefferson, INF
- Tiare Jennings, INF
- Lexi Kilfoyl, RHP
- Kayla Kowalik, C/OF
- Aubrey Leach, UTL
- Kelly Maxwell, LHP
- Dejah Mulipola, C
- Karlyn Pickens, RHP
- Skylar Wallace, INF
- Jocelyn Erickson, C
- Hannah Flippen, INF
U.S. Women’s Elite Team Roster
The U.S. Women’s Elite Team roster includes five current NCAA stars and 13 former.
Kendall Wells (Oklahoma) and Taylor Shumaker (Florida) will make their international debuts after earning spots in the 2026 Women’s National Team Athlete Pool, while five players return after competing in the 2025 USA Down Under Series. Four members of the 2025 World Games gold medal team also highlight the Elite Team.
- Reese Atwood, C
- NiJaree Canady, RHP
- Ally Carda, RHP
- Megan Faraimo, RHP
- Aleena Garcia, INF
- Gabbie Garcia, INF
- Ana Gold, INF
- Sahvanna Jaquish, UTL
- Teagan Kavan, RHP
- Baylee Klinger, INF
- Sydney McKinney, INF
- Bubba Nickles-Camarena, OF
- Sharlize Palacios, C
- Keilani Ricketts, LHP
- Sierra Sacco-Ferrie, OF
- Taylor Shumaker, OF
- Kendall Wells, C
- Morgan Zerkle, OF
Schedule
Thursday, July 30
- No. 42 American Samoa vs. No. 1 Japan, 10 a.m. CT, USA Softball TV
- No. 8 China vs. No. 4 Canada, 1 p.m. CT, USA Softball TV
- U.S. Elite vs. No. 5 Chinese Taipei, 4 p.m. CT, ESPN+
- No. 11 Australia vs. No. 2 U.S. WNT, 7 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Friday, July 31
- No. 1 Japan vs. No. 5 Chinese Taipei, 10 a.m. CT, USA Softball TV
- No. 8 China vs. No. 11 Australia, 1 p.m. CT, USA Softball TV
- No. 42 American Samoa vs. U.S. Elite, 4 p.m. CT, ESPN+
- No. 4 Canada vs. No. 2 U.S. WNT, 7 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Saturday, August 1
- No. 5 Chinese Taipei vs. No. 42 American Samoa, 10 a.m. CT, USA Softball TV
- No. 11 Australia vs. No. 4 Canada, 1 p.m. CT, USA Softball TV
- No. 2 U.S. WNT vs No. 8 China, 4 p.m. CT, ESPN+
- U.S. Elite vs No. 1 Japan, 7 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Sunday, August 2
- Group A #4 vs. Group B #3, 10 a.m. CT
- Group B #4 vs. Group A #3, 1 p.m. CT
- Group B #2 vs. Group A #1, 4 p.m. CT
- Group A #2 vs. Group B #1, 7 p.m. CT
Monday, August 3
- Loser GM 13 vs. Loser GM 14, 9 a.m. CT
- Winner GM 13 vs. Winner GM 14, 12 p.m. CT
- Loser GM 15 vs. Loser GM 16, 3 p.m. CT
- Winner GM 15 vs. Winner GM 16, 7 p.m. CT
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Nicole Reitz graduated from Indiana University Indianapolis with a degree in sports journalism in 2022 and has been writing about softball and baseball since 2018 .Her work has been published in various publications like Softball America, the Indianapolis Star, and SoxOn35th.Follow nicolereitz02