Team USA Softball's Next World Title Chase Begins With Star-Studded Roster

The path toward international competition is officially set for Team USA.

USA Softball announced the 2026 Women's National Team and Women's Elite Team rosters Wednesday, assembling two talented squads that will represent the United States this summer.

The Women's National Team, comprised of 16 athletes, was picked by the Women's National Team Selection Committee and will compete in the WBSC World Cup, slated for September 12-16 in Oklahoma City. Another 18 players will play for the 2026 International Cup on the U.S. Women's Elite Team roster, scheduled for July 30 - August 3

The 16-player Women's National Team blends Olympic veterans, established professionals and some of the brightest recent college standouts. The roster features a strong mix of players from powerhouse programs including UCLA, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Alabama.

The 2026 Women's National Team & Women's Elite Team 𝗿𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀 are set 🇺🇸



⭐️ @WBSC World Cup Group Stage

⭐️ #USASoftball International Cup

🔗 https://t.co/T0bGeqEsm9 pic.twitter.com/jodCCSK0DF — USA Softball (@USASoftball) July 1, 2026

Among the notable selections are former UCLA stars, outfielder Maya Brady, pitcher Rachel Garcia and utility Megan Grant. Tennessee ace Karlyn Pickens and Texas infielder Janae Jefferson were also highlighted in the roster announcement.

“This is an outstanding group of athletes, and the depth of talent in our program continues to grow,” U.S. WNT head coach Patty Gasso said. “Selecting the roster is never easy, but we’re fortunate to have a strong blend of experience and skill, with each athlete bringing something unique to the team."

For the International Cup, USA softball added Florida catcher Jocelyn Erickson, Utah utility Hannah Flippen and two-time Women's College World Series Most Outstanding Player pitcher Teagan Kavan to strengthen the National Team roster, along with others.

The 𝑶𝒍𝒚𝒎𝒑𝒊𝒂𝒏𝒔 have entered the chat 🤩🥇



🇺🇸 Caitlin Lowe & Jennifer McFalls have been added to the #USWNT Coaches Pool! pic.twitter.com/iwBv057yc8 — USA Softball Women's National Team 🇺🇸 (@USASoftballWNT) July 1, 2026

The Women's Elite Team will provide another opportunity for top American talent to gain valuable international experience. Comprised primarily of athletes still playing at the collegiate level, the Elite Team serves as a pipeline for development while also giving Team USA an edge.

The coaching staff will be led by Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso, with a distinguished coaching pool that includes assistants from several of the nation's premier programs. The staff includes Trisha Ford of Texas A&M, JT Gasso of Oklahoma, and Caitlin Lowe of Arizona, among others.

In 2025, the United States captured the gold medal at the World Games in Chengdu, China, finishing a perfect 5-0 while outscoring opponents 32-6. The United States sent themselves to the championship game with a 7-6 victory over Japan, courtesy of Jefferson's 4-for-5 performance.

The U.S. earned its hardware in the championship game, defeating Chinese Taipei 5-0, securing its fourth consecutive World Games gold medal.

Many of the players who helped deliver last summer's gold medal are back on the Women's National Team roster, giving the United States the veteran foundation it needs to grab another gold.

“All 36 athletes bring something different, and I’m excited to keep pushing forward together as we uphold the USA Softball gold standard," Gasso remarked.

As softball continues building towards its return to the Olympic Games in 2028, the 2026 Women's National Team and Women's Elite Team represent both what can come next for the sport in the United States.

With a roster of decorated veterans alongside collegiate stars, Team USA enters another international season with championship expectations, while eyeing future Olympic success.

2026 WBSC World Cup Group Stage Roster

Name Position College Maya Brady OF UCLA Alyssa Brito UTL Oklahoma Erin Coffel INF Kentucky Jayda Coleman OF Oklahoma Montana Fouts RHP Alabama Rachel Garcia RHP UCLA Megan Grant UTL UCLA Janae Jefferson INF Texas Tiare Jennings INF Oklahoma Lexi Kilfoyl RHP Oklahoma State Kayla Kowalik C/OF Kentucky Aubrey Leach UTL Tennessee Kelly Maxwell LHP Oklahoma Dejah Mulipola C Arizona Karlyn Pickens RHP Tennessee Skylar Wallace INF Florida

2026 International Cup Additions

Name Position College Jocelyn Erickson C Florida Hannah Flippen INF Utah

2026 Women's Elite Team Roster

Name Position College Reese Atwood C Texas NiJaree Canady RHP Texas Tech Ally Carda RHP UCLA Megan Faraimo RHP UCLA Aleena Garcia INF UCLA Gabbie Garcia INF Oklahoma Ana Gold INF Duke Sahvanna Jaquish UTL LSU Teagan Kavan RHP Texas Baylee Klinger INF Washington Sydney McKinney INF Wichita State Bubba Nickles-Camarena OF UCLA Sharlize Palacios C UCLA Keilani RIcketts LHP Oklahoma Sierra Sacco-Ferrie OF Mississippi State Taylor Shumaker OF Florida Kendall Wells C Oklahoma Morgan Zerkle OF Marshall