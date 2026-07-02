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Team USA Softball's Next World Title Chase Begins With Star-Studded Roster

The reigning World Games champions return alongside some of college softball's biggest names as Team USA takes its first step toward another international crown.
Paige Durrenberger|
Softball players who are part of Team USA wave on to fans after a game.
Softball players who are part of Team USA wave on to fans after a game. | USA Softball

The path toward international competition is officially set for Team USA.

USA Softball announced the 2026 Women's National Team and Women's Elite Team rosters Wednesday, assembling two talented squads that will represent the United States this summer.

The Women's National Team, comprised of 16 athletes, was picked by the Women's National Team Selection Committee and will compete in the WBSC World Cup, slated for September 12-16 in Oklahoma City. Another 18 players will play for the 2026 International Cup on the U.S. Women's Elite Team roster, scheduled for July 30 - August 3

The 16-player Women's National Team blends Olympic veterans, established professionals and some of the brightest recent college standouts. The roster features a strong mix of players from powerhouse programs including UCLA, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Alabama.

Among the notable selections are former UCLA stars, outfielder Maya Brady, pitcher Rachel Garcia and utility Megan Grant. Tennessee ace Karlyn Pickens and Texas infielder Janae Jefferson were also highlighted in the roster announcement.

“This is an outstanding group of athletes, and the depth of talent in our program continues to grow,” U.S. WNT head coach Patty Gasso said. “Selecting the roster is never easy, but we’re fortunate to have a strong blend of experience and skill, with each athlete bringing something unique to the team."

For the International Cup, USA softball added Florida catcher Jocelyn Erickson, Utah utility Hannah Flippen and two-time Women's College World Series Most Outstanding Player pitcher Teagan Kavan to strengthen the National Team roster, along with others.

The Women's Elite Team will provide another opportunity for top American talent to gain valuable international experience. Comprised primarily of athletes still playing at the collegiate level, the Elite Team serves as a pipeline for development while also giving Team USA an edge.

The coaching staff will be led by Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso, with a distinguished coaching pool that includes assistants from several of the nation's premier programs. The staff includes Trisha Ford of Texas A&M, JT Gasso of Oklahoma, and Caitlin Lowe of Arizona, among others.

In 2025, the United States captured the gold medal at the World Games in Chengdu, China, finishing a perfect 5-0 while outscoring opponents 32-6. The United States sent themselves to the championship game with a 7-6 victory over Japan, courtesy of Jefferson's 4-for-5 performance.

The U.S. earned its hardware in the championship game, defeating Chinese Taipei 5-0, securing its fourth consecutive World Games gold medal.

Many of the players who helped deliver last summer's gold medal are back on the Women's National Team roster, giving the United States the veteran foundation it needs to grab another gold.

“All 36 athletes bring something different, and I’m excited to keep pushing forward together as we uphold the USA Softball gold standard," Gasso remarked.

As softball continues building towards its return to the Olympic Games in 2028, the 2026 Women's National Team and Women's Elite Team represent both what can come next for the sport in the United States.

With a roster of decorated veterans alongside collegiate stars, Team USA enters another international season with championship expectations, while eyeing future Olympic success.

2026 WBSC World Cup Group Stage Roster

Name

Position

College

Maya Brady

OF

UCLA

Alyssa Brito

UTL

Oklahoma

Erin Coffel

INF

Kentucky

Jayda Coleman

OF

Oklahoma

Montana Fouts

RHP

Alabama

Rachel Garcia

RHP

UCLA

Megan Grant

UTL

UCLA

Janae Jefferson

INF

Texas

Tiare Jennings

INF

Oklahoma

Lexi Kilfoyl

RHP

Oklahoma State

Kayla Kowalik

C/OF

Kentucky

Aubrey Leach

UTL

Tennessee

Kelly Maxwell

LHP

Oklahoma

Dejah Mulipola

C

Arizona

Karlyn Pickens

RHP

Tennessee

Skylar Wallace

INF

Florida

2026 International Cup Additions

Name

Position

College

Jocelyn Erickson

C

Florida

Hannah Flippen

INF

Utah

2026 Women's Elite Team Roster

Name

Position

College

Reese Atwood

C

Texas

NiJaree Canady

RHP

Texas Tech

Ally Carda

RHP

UCLA

Megan Faraimo

RHP

UCLA

Aleena Garcia

INF

UCLA

Gabbie Garcia

INF

Oklahoma

Ana Gold

INF

Duke

Sahvanna Jaquish

UTL

LSU

Teagan Kavan

RHP

Texas

Baylee Klinger

INF

Washington

Sydney McKinney

INF

Wichita State

Bubba Nickles-Camarena

OF

UCLA

Sharlize Palacios

C

UCLA

Keilani RIcketts

LHP

Oklahoma

Sierra Sacco-Ferrie

OF

Mississippi State

Taylor Shumaker

OF

Florida

Kendall Wells

C

Oklahoma

Morgan Zerkle

OF

Marshall

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Paige Durrenberger
PAIGE DURRENBERGER

Paige Durrenberger is a sports writer and Economics student at the University of Texas at Austin. She has covered golf, softball, and the Texas Stars for The Daily Texan and is also a contributing writer for 5Wins. Raised in Dallas, Texas, when Durrenberger isn’t covering sports, she’s either out running with her dog Bailey or cheering on whichever Dallas team is in season.

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