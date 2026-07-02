Team USA Softball's Next World Title Chase Begins With Star-Studded Roster
The path toward international competition is officially set for Team USA.
USA Softball announced the 2026 Women's National Team and Women's Elite Team rosters Wednesday, assembling two talented squads that will represent the United States this summer.
The Women's National Team, comprised of 16 athletes, was picked by the Women's National Team Selection Committee and will compete in the WBSC World Cup, slated for September 12-16 in Oklahoma City. Another 18 players will play for the 2026 International Cup on the U.S. Women's Elite Team roster, scheduled for July 30 - August 3
The 16-player Women's National Team blends Olympic veterans, established professionals and some of the brightest recent college standouts. The roster features a strong mix of players from powerhouse programs including UCLA, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Alabama.
Among the notable selections are former UCLA stars, outfielder Maya Brady, pitcher Rachel Garcia and utility Megan Grant. Tennessee ace Karlyn Pickens and Texas infielder Janae Jefferson were also highlighted in the roster announcement.
“This is an outstanding group of athletes, and the depth of talent in our program continues to grow,” U.S. WNT head coach Patty Gasso said. “Selecting the roster is never easy, but we’re fortunate to have a strong blend of experience and skill, with each athlete bringing something unique to the team."
For the International Cup, USA softball added Florida catcher Jocelyn Erickson, Utah utility Hannah Flippen and two-time Women's College World Series Most Outstanding Player pitcher Teagan Kavan to strengthen the National Team roster, along with others.
The Women's Elite Team will provide another opportunity for top American talent to gain valuable international experience. Comprised primarily of athletes still playing at the collegiate level, the Elite Team serves as a pipeline for development while also giving Team USA an edge.
The coaching staff will be led by Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso, with a distinguished coaching pool that includes assistants from several of the nation's premier programs. The staff includes Trisha Ford of Texas A&M, JT Gasso of Oklahoma, and Caitlin Lowe of Arizona, among others.
In 2025, the United States captured the gold medal at the World Games in Chengdu, China, finishing a perfect 5-0 while outscoring opponents 32-6. The United States sent themselves to the championship game with a 7-6 victory over Japan, courtesy of Jefferson's 4-for-5 performance.
The U.S. earned its hardware in the championship game, defeating Chinese Taipei 5-0, securing its fourth consecutive World Games gold medal.
Many of the players who helped deliver last summer's gold medal are back on the Women's National Team roster, giving the United States the veteran foundation it needs to grab another gold.
“All 36 athletes bring something different, and I’m excited to keep pushing forward together as we uphold the USA Softball gold standard," Gasso remarked.
As softball continues building towards its return to the Olympic Games in 2028, the 2026 Women's National Team and Women's Elite Team represent both what can come next for the sport in the United States.
With a roster of decorated veterans alongside collegiate stars, Team USA enters another international season with championship expectations, while eyeing future Olympic success.
2026 WBSC World Cup Group Stage Roster
Name
Position
College
Maya Brady
OF
UCLA
Alyssa Brito
UTL
Oklahoma
Erin Coffel
INF
Kentucky
Jayda Coleman
OF
Oklahoma
Montana Fouts
RHP
Alabama
Rachel Garcia
RHP
UCLA
Megan Grant
UTL
UCLA
Janae Jefferson
INF
Texas
Tiare Jennings
INF
Oklahoma
Lexi Kilfoyl
RHP
Oklahoma State
Kayla Kowalik
C/OF
Kentucky
Aubrey Leach
UTL
Tennessee
Kelly Maxwell
LHP
Oklahoma
Dejah Mulipola
C
Arizona
Karlyn Pickens
RHP
Tennessee
Skylar Wallace
INF
Florida
2026 International Cup Additions
Name
Position
College
Jocelyn Erickson
C
Florida
Hannah Flippen
INF
Utah
2026 Women's Elite Team Roster
Name
Position
College
Reese Atwood
C
Texas
NiJaree Canady
RHP
Texas Tech
Ally Carda
RHP
UCLA
Megan Faraimo
RHP
UCLA
Aleena Garcia
INF
UCLA
Gabbie Garcia
INF
Oklahoma
Ana Gold
INF
Duke
Sahvanna Jaquish
UTL
LSU
Teagan Kavan
RHP
Texas
Baylee Klinger
INF
Washington
Sydney McKinney
INF
Wichita State
Bubba Nickles-Camarena
OF
UCLA
Sharlize Palacios
C
UCLA
Keilani RIcketts
LHP
Oklahoma
Sierra Sacco-Ferrie
OF
Mississippi State
Taylor Shumaker
OF
Florida
Kendall Wells
C
Oklahoma
Morgan Zerkle
OF
Marshall
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Paige Durrenberger is a sports writer and Economics student at the University of Texas at Austin. She has covered golf, softball, and the Texas Stars for The Daily Texan and is also a contributing writer for 5Wins. Raised in Dallas, Texas, when Durrenberger isn’t covering sports, she’s either out running with her dog Bailey or cheering on whichever Dallas team is in season.Follow PaigeTexas06