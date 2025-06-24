Softball On SI

NC State Softball Picks Up Former SEC Outfielder

Sarah Person

NC State Picks Up Former SEC Infielder
NC State Picks Up Former SEC Infielder / The News&Observer

NC State has picked up an addition to its 2026 roster out of the transfer portal in former LSU outfielder Maia Townsend.

Townsend saw limited action with the Tigers last season only appearing in 19 games with five runs scored. In her three seasons, she played in 72 career games, scored 22 runs, had one hit, and one RBI.

She has a standout senior season in high school leading her team to a 6A Area 11 Championship title while hitting .489 on 68 hits and had 35 stolen bases.

Townsend joins former LSU assistant Lindsey Leftwich who just finished her second season as head coach of NC state after being on the Tiger's staff as an assistant from 2011-2023.

The decision was confirmed on social media late Tuesday afternoon.

Townsend will have one year of eligibility remaining.

More News: Who Is Winning the 2025 NCAA Softball Transfer Portal?

More News: Top Youth Camps in Nebraska this Summer

Published |Modified
Sarah Person
SARAH PERSON

Sarah Person was born and raised in Nebraska and has lived there her whole life. She is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in sports media and broadcasting. She did everything during her time at UNL, including writing, anchoring, broadcasting, and photography. Sarah has had a lifelong passion for sports and is excited to continue that passion through her work for Softball on SI.

Home/News