NC State Softball Picks Up Former SEC Outfielder
NC State has picked up an addition to its 2026 roster out of the transfer portal in former LSU outfielder Maia Townsend.
Townsend saw limited action with the Tigers last season only appearing in 19 games with five runs scored. In her three seasons, she played in 72 career games, scored 22 runs, had one hit, and one RBI.
She has a standout senior season in high school leading her team to a 6A Area 11 Championship title while hitting .489 on 68 hits and had 35 stolen bases.
Townsend joins former LSU assistant Lindsey Leftwich who just finished her second season as head coach of NC state after being on the Tiger's staff as an assistant from 2011-2023.
The decision was confirmed on social media late Tuesday afternoon.
Townsend will have one year of eligibility remaining.