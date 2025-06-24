Top Youth Camps in Nebraska this Summer
It's summer, and that means it's time to start putting in work for the upcoming season. No matter what position, age, or skill level you are, there is a camp for you.
You may be wondering which camo is the best option. Well, let's break down all the top ones that you should put on your summer bucket list.
Here are the top camps in Nebraska that you can't miss.
Big Red Softball Academy
The Big Red Softball Academy is Nebraska's most popular camp. Those attending get to learn from current Husker coaches and players. There are camps for all ages and positions.
Hang Out with the Huskers: Any Age- 3rd grade
Any Age- 3rd grade- Wednesday, June 25, 3-5pm
Little Husker Softball Camp: 4th-5th grade
Pitching/Catching- Tuesday, July 15, 12:30-1:45pm
Hitting/Defense/Base running- Tuesday, July 15, 2-5pm
Junior Husker Softball Camp: 6th-8th grade
Pitching/Catching- Thursday, June 26, 12:30-1:45pm
Hitting/Defense/Base running- Thursday June 26, 2-5pm
Pitching/Catching- Tuesday, July 22, 12:30-1:45pm
Hitting/Defense/Base running- Thursday July 22, 2-5pm
Pitching/Catching- Thursday, August 7, 12:30-1:45pm
Hitting/Defense/Base running- Thursday August 7, 2-5pm
Maverick Softball Camps
This camp is hosted by the University of Omaha and focuses on improving all skills with instruction and scrimmages.
Elite Skills Camp: 7th-12th grade
June 25- 9am-3:30pm
Wayne State Softball Camps
Team Camp: 9th-12th grade
Put on by Wayne State College this camp allows teams to work directly with WSC players and coaches.
July 16th- 9am-6pm
Hardin Fast Pitch Camps
Ages: 12-18
June 26th- 8:00am-3:45pm
This is an elite camp that gives players a chance to be seen and work with college coaches. It is limited to 48 athletes to ensure a 6:1 athlete to coach ratio.