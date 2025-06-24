Softball On SI

Top Youth Camps in Nebraska this Summer

Sarah Person

Nebraska's Lauren Camenzind (2) high-fives Nebraska outfielder Abbie Squier (8) during introductions during a NCAA super regionals softball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 25, 2025.
It's summer, and that means it's time to start putting in work for the upcoming season. No matter what position, age, or skill level you are, there is a camp for you.

You may be wondering which camo is the best option. Well, let's break down all the top ones that you should put on your summer bucket list.

Here are the top camps in Nebraska that you can't miss.

Big Red Softball Academy

The Big Red Softball Academy is Nebraska's most popular camp. Those attending get to learn from current Husker coaches and players. There are camps for all ages and positions.

Hang Out with the Huskers: Any Age- 3rd grade

Any Age- 3rd grade- Wednesday, June 25, 3-5pm

Little Husker Softball Camp: 4th-5th grade

Pitching/Catching- Tuesday, July 15, 12:30-1:45pm

Hitting/Defense/Base running- Tuesday, July 15, 2-5pm

Junior Husker Softball Camp: 6th-8th grade

Pitching/Catching- Thursday, June 26, 12:30-1:45pm

Hitting/Defense/Base running- Thursday June 26, 2-5pm

Pitching/Catching- Tuesday, July 22, 12:30-1:45pm

Hitting/Defense/Base running- Thursday July 22, 2-5pm

Pitching/Catching- Thursday, August 7, 12:30-1:45pm

Hitting/Defense/Base running- Thursday August 7, 2-5pm

Finally!!! The time has come. Summer youth camp dates are set and open for registration! Thank you all for your...

Posted by Husker Softball on Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Maverick Softball Camps

This camp is hosted by the University of Omaha and focuses on improving all skills with instruction and scrimmages.

Elite Skills Camp: 7th-12th grade

June 25- 9am-3:30pm

Wayne State Softball Camps

Team Camp: 9th-12th grade

Put on by Wayne State College this camp allows teams to work directly with WSC players and coaches.

July 16th- 9am-6pm

Hardin Fast Pitch Camps

Ages: 12-18

June 26th- 8:00am-3:45pm

This is an elite camp that gives players a chance to be seen and work with college coaches. It is limited to 48 athletes to ensure a 6:1 athlete to coach ratio.

SARAH PERSON

Sarah Person was born and raised in Nebraska and has lived there her whole life. She is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in sports media and broadcasting. She did everything during her time at UNL, including writing, anchoring, broadcasting, and photography. Sarah has had a lifelong passion for sports and is excited to continue that passion through her work for Softball on SI.

