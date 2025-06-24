Who Is Winning the 2025 NCAA Softball Transfer Portal?
There has been a lot of movement in the NCAA softball transfer portal, with lots of big names entering and committing to new schools.
But which teams have been doing the best at getting players to sign with them?
Here is a look at what teams are winning the transfer portal.
Texas Tech
Texas Tech is easily the team that has gained the most out of the portal. The Red Raiders have picked up seven players and multiple All-Americans including Taylor Pannell (Tennessee), Jazzy Burns (Ohio State), and Kaitlyn Terry (UCLA) along with Mia Williams (Florida) Jackie Lis (Southern Illinois), Desirae Spearman (New Mexico State), and Lagi Quiroga (Cal).
The Big question is how many of these star-studded players will start? With such a stacked lineup in addition to what Texas Tech brings back from a Women's College World Series runner-up squad, it will be interesting to see how head coach Gerry Glasco keeps everyone happy.
Clemson
Clemson may come as a surprise, bit they have made four big additions that will really elevate them in 2026. Kylie Channell (Florida Atlantic), Abby Dunning, (Boston College), Sierra Manness (South Carolina Upstate), and Cori Hicks (Oklahoma) are the newest Tigers to sign.
Hicks, who didn't see a lot of playing time at OU, has a chance to be the starting catcher and Dunning and Manness both add to Clemson's pitching staff which saw three seniors graduate.
Georgia
Georgia is another team that gained some big additions out of the portal. Addisen Fischer, a standout pitcher from UCLA will make an immediate impact at Georgia. She was a finalist for the NFCA freshman of the year.
The Bulldogs also picked up outfielder Delani Sullivan out of Kentucky. Both pickups will help fill spots in each position after losing Dallas Goodnight, Rachel Gibson, and Lili Backes.
So there you have it, the top three teams that are winning the transfer portal. There still are plenty of players left in the portal looking for new homes with only approximately 19 percent of the 1600 hundred players having committed.