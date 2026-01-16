NCAA Reveals 2026 Women's College World Series Game Times

The 2026 softball season is just weeks away from beginning. The NCAA has wasted no time in getting fans hyped for the Women’s College World Series (WCWS), set to take place from Thursday, May 28, to Friday, June 5, at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.

If the 2025 campaign did not bring enough excitement with record-breaking viewership and intense competition, capped by a Lone Star State faceoff in the finals between Texas and Texas Tech, 2026 is generating just as much buzz. With several top softball sources releasing preseason rankings, both team and player predictions, the recent news on the WCWS game times adds to the anticipation.

The WCWS schedule is broken up into seven different sessions, not including the championship series, with games aired on ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC as follows:

Thursday, May 28 - Opening Day

Session I - 12 & 12:30 PM ET (ESPN)

Sessions II - 7 & 9:30 PM ET (ESPN 2)

Friday, May 29

Session III - 7 & 9:30PM ET (ESPN2)

Saturday, May 30

Session IV - 3 PM ET (ABC) & 7PM ET (ESPN)

Sunday, May 31

Session V - 3 PM ET (ABC) & 7PM ET (ESPN2)

Monday, June 1

Session VI - 12 & 2:30 PM ET (ESPN)

Session VII - 7 & 9:30 PM ET (ESPN2)

Championship Series - Wednesday, June 3 - Game 1

8 PM ET (ESPN)

Thursday, June 4 - Game 2

8 PM ET (ESPN)

Friday, June 5 - Game 3 (if necessary)

8 PM ET (ESPN)

With the 2026 softball season around the corner, the #WCWS GAME TIMES ARE ANNOUNCED 🥎🤩



🎟️ https://t.co/QxhUYg5UXP#NCAASoftball pic.twitter.com/fqb37lPVjo — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) January 15, 2026

Devon Park, known as the Softball Capital of the World, is confirmed to host the WCWS through 2035 as well as the softball contests of the upcoming LA28 Summer Olympics.

In 2025, the Texas Longhorns brought home their first-ever national title led by Head Coach Mike White in his seventh season in command. The Championship Series featured 21 intense innings of passionate and fiery softball, two games decided by just one run, and multiple clutch outings by opposing pitchers, Texas’ Teagan Kavan and Texas Tech’s superstar NiJaree Canady.

An average of 2.4 million viewers were dialed into Game 3 of the Finals, topping out at 2.7 million viewers, which was the most-watched NCAA College Softball Game ever.

The NCAA is offering a chance to win two free tickets to the 2026 WCWS when you enter on its site. Tickets for all sessions are already available for purchase.

