Softball America Tabs New No. 1 Seed, Projects All But One SEC Team in NCAA Tournament
When it comes to the NCAA postseason, it is really simple – don't finish the year below .500.
There is no hope for an at-large bid if a team is below .500 and doesn't win its conference. That is the case with the Missouri Tigers right now.
At 20-21, the Tigers cannot be considered for an at-large berth, and in Wednesday's edition of Softball America's bracketology, the SEC only has 14 of its 15 members in the tournament.
"The SEC does not have every team in the Field of 64 in this projection as Missouri is currently 20-21 and does not qualify for an at-large bid.," writes Brady Vernon. "That opens the door for Mid-Major teams. The American (FAU, USF), Mountain West (Nevada, San Diego State) and Sun Belt (Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern) all have two teams in this bracket."
In a surprising move, Vernon also projects Texas A&M as the No. 1-overall seed, bumping Texas down to No. 2.
"The Aggies earned the top overall seed because they have the best RPI and 11 wins against the Top-25 RPI," says Vernon. "Despite Texas having an RPI of eight, the Longhorns earned the second seed as the projected SEC champion and 11 wins against the Top-25 RPI. South Carolina has an RPI of three, and the most quad one wins (1-25) with 12 to earn the third seed."
Other changes involve Oklahoma State, Oregon and Stanford.
Stanford dropped its weekend series to Clemson which eliminated the Cardinal from hosting. The same could be said for Oregon after the Ducks dropped a midweek game to Loyola Marymount.
Oklahoma State moved into the No. 16 slot which could bring a familiar second seed in Nebraska. The Cornhuskers have played in the Stillwater regional in each of their last two trips to the NCAA Tournament.
"Oregon does not have an RPI inside the top 18, which in recent history is what it takes to host, after losing to LMU on Monday," Vernon adds. "Meanwhile, Oklahoma State’s two wins after Arizona and Arizona State bumped their RPI and metrics, giving them a host spot after a Stanford team lacking top-tier wins."
To view the entire bracket, visit Softball America.