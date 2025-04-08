Two Arkansas Softball Players Earn Softball America Stars of the Week Recognition
Arkansas Razorbacks first baseman Bri Ellis might be the best hitter in all of college softball right now, hitting .511 with 20 home runs and 59 RBIs while battling every weekend in the toughest conference.
Ellis was almost unstoppable against the Florida Gators in a three-game series. She homered in each of the first two games and was intentionally walked three times on Sunday.
While Ellis was a force at the plate, so was her freshman teammate Ella McDowell, which is why both were named Softball America Stars of the Week on Tuesday.
"We cheated this week, but the Arkansas corner infielders were too good to pick only one," Brady Vernon writes. "Ellis hit her 19th and 20th home runs of the season against the Gators in the first two games of the series against Florida. The Gators intentionally walked her three times on Sunday. Ella McDowell made them pay for that. McDowell collected 10 hits and six RBIs, including a big day at the plate in the series finale."
The two corner infielders were also named the SEC Player and Freshman of the Week.
Ellis' numbers across the team's four games were videogame-like. She hit .667 while posting a .833 on-base percentage and 1.333 slugging percentage with six hits, including two home runs, seven RBIs, seven runs scored, two stolen bases, and eight walks.
She also became just the second player in program history to eclipse the 200 career RBIs mark when counting stats at the previous institutions. Ellis transferred from Auburn after her sophomore season.
Ellis currently leads the nation in homers (20), RBIs per game (1.59), on-base plus slugging percentage (1.900), and slugging percentage (1.333). She is also third in batting average (.511, 3rd), on-base percentage (.644), fourth in total bases (113), eighth in walks per game (0.97), and ninth in runs per game (1.24).
As for McDowell, the freshman third baseman batted a ridiculous .706 clip during the week with 12 hits, three doubles, a home run, eight RBIs, one walk, and four runs scored.
During Game 2 of the weekend series against Florida, McDowell went 4-for-5 with four RBIs. Three of the runs scored on a three-run homer in the third inning. Her four hits were a single-game career high and was the first four-hit game by a Razorback this season. Her four RBIs tied a season-best.
Overall, McDowell has made a huge impact on the Arkansas offense this season. She is batting .393 with 44 hits, six doubles, a triple, six home runs, 21 runs scored, and 36 RBIs while posting a .462 on-base percentage and a .625 slugging percentage.
No. 7 Arkansas returns Friday for a three-game series against No. 6 South Carolina at Bogle Park. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. on Friday, 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. on Sunday. Friday and Sunday’s matchups will be on SEC Network+, while Saturday’s contest is set for SEC Network.