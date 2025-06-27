Oklahoma State Softball Picks Up Former ACC Outfielder
Oklahoma State has added a commit ahead of the 2026 season in former Georgia Tech outfielder Kaya Booker.
Booker did not see any playing time in 2025.
She excelled in high school, though, and was ranked the No. 33 player in the class of 2024 according to Extra Innings Softball.
Playing for Chatahoochee High School in Aplharetta, Georgia, she holds school records for stolen bases in a single season (36), hits in a season (54), RBIs (38), and batting average (.565).
Booker was a two-sport standout who earned All-State selections in both softball (2023) and track and field (2022-23). Booker joins an Oklahoma State team that finished 35-20 overall this past season and advanced to the NCAA regionals before falling to Arkansas.
She confirmed her decision on social media Friday morning.
Booker will have four years of eligibility remaining.