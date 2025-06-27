Softball On SI

Oklahoma State Softball Picks Up Former ACC Outfielder

Sarah Person

May 17, 2025; Fayetteville, AR, USA; the Oklahoma State Cowgirls players greet infielder Rosie Davis (26) after her home run during the third inning against the Indiana Hoosiers. Oklahoma State won 16-8. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
May 17, 2025; Fayetteville, AR, USA; the Oklahoma State Cowgirls players greet infielder Rosie Davis (26) after her home run during the third inning against the Indiana Hoosiers. Oklahoma State won 16-8. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Oklahoma State has added a commit ahead of the 2026 season in former Georgia Tech outfielder Kaya Booker.

Booker did not see any playing time in 2025.

She excelled in high school, though, and was ranked the No. 33 player in the class of 2024 according to Extra Innings Softball.

Playing for Chatahoochee High School in Aplharetta, Georgia, she holds school records for stolen bases in a single season (36), hits in a season (54), RBIs (38), and batting average (.565).

Booker was a two-sport standout who earned All-State selections in both softball (2023) and track and field (2022-23). Booker joins an Oklahoma State team that finished 35-20 overall this past season and advanced to the NCAA regionals before falling to Arkansas.

She confirmed her decision on social media Friday morning.

Booker will have four years of eligibility remaining.

More News: Florida Softball: ASUN All-Freshman Pitcher Transfers to Gators

More News: Former Texas Tech Infielder Bailey Lindemuth Commits To Georgia

Published |Modified
Sarah Person
SARAH PERSON

Sarah Person was born and raised in Nebraska and has lived there her whole life. She is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in sports media and broadcasting. She did everything during her time at UNL, including writing, anchoring, broadcasting, and photography. Sarah has had a lifelong passion for sports and is excited to continue that passion through her work for Softball on SI.

Home/News