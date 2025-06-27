Former Texas Tech Infielder Bailey Lindemuth Commits To Georgia
Another former Texas Tech player has found a new home as Bailey Lindemuth has committed to Georgia.
Lindemuth had standout freshman season with the Red Raiders, starting in all 68 games while batting .309 with 50s run on 29 hits and adding five home runs and 32 RBIs.
She was named to the All-Big 12 First Team and All-Big 12 Freshman team for her efforts.
Texas Tech is coming off an incredible year where they finished 54-14 overall and advanced to their first ever Women's College World Series making it to the championship game before falling short in the final game to Texas.
Lindemuth joins a stacked Georgia recruiting class which also features former UCLA pitcher, Addisen Fisher and former Kentucky outfielder, Delani Sullivan.
She announced the decision on X Friday morning.
Lindemuth will have three years of eligibility remaining.