Florida Softball: ASUN All-Freshman Pitcher Transfers to Gators

Sarah Person

May 30, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Florida Gators pitcher Katelynn Oxley (39) and infielder Mia Williams (11) along with their teammates, enter the stadium and greet the fans before their game against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers in the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Florida has picked up a key addition to its pitching staff in former Florida Gulf Coast standout Allison Sparkman.

Sparkman led the Eagles in 2025 with an 18-12 overall record and an ERA of 2.35 in 169.2 innings pitched. She had 98 strikeouts and opponents hit .222 against her.

As a freshman, Sparkman earned ASUN All-Freshman and Third Team All-ASUN honors after putting up a 1.68 ERA, which ranks 6th in the FGCU DI era. She owns a career ERA of 2.09 with 30 wins and 153 strikeouts.

She joins a Florida squad that is coming off a 48-17 overall record and an appearance in the Women's College World Series.

The decision was announced on social media Friday afternoon.

Sparkman will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

