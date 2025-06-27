Florida Softball: ASUN All-Freshman Pitcher Transfers to Gators
Florida has picked up a key addition to its pitching staff in former Florida Gulf Coast standout Allison Sparkman.
Sparkman led the Eagles in 2025 with an 18-12 overall record and an ERA of 2.35 in 169.2 innings pitched. She had 98 strikeouts and opponents hit .222 against her.
As a freshman, Sparkman earned ASUN All-Freshman and Third Team All-ASUN honors after putting up a 1.68 ERA, which ranks 6th in the FGCU DI era. She owns a career ERA of 2.09 with 30 wins and 153 strikeouts.
She joins a Florida squad that is coming off a 48-17 overall record and an appearance in the Women's College World Series.
The decision was announced on social media Friday afternoon.
Sparkman will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
