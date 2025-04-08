Omaha Softball's Groff Twins Make Summit League History with Weekly Honors

𝙎𝙄𝙎𝙏𝙀𝙍 𝙎𝙒𝙀𝙀𝙋🧹@MaddiaG and @GroffRylinn have been named the Kwik Star @TheSummitLeague Softball Peak Pitcher and Performer of the week, respectively!



👯‍♀️ | First set of twins honored in the same sport, in the same week, in league history 🎉 pic.twitter.com/jZGlQypHnn