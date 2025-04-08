Omaha Softball's Groff Twins Make Summit League History with Weekly Honors
On Monday, the Summit League announced its weekly awards, and history is believed to have been made, according to the league office.
Omaha sophomore twins Rylinn Groff and Maddia Groff swept this week's Kwik Star Summit League Softball Peak Pitcher and Performer of the Week honors. The battery helped the Mavericks to a 4-0 record the week of March 31.
Left-handed pitcher Maddia Groff has won the award four times this season and was named the Summit League Kwik Star Peak Performer of the Month for March.
To open April, Maddia went 3-0, allowing just one run and seven hits over 16.1 innings (0.43 ERA) with 26 strikeouts and no walks.
During her first start of the week against crosstown nemesis Creighton, Maddia retired 15 of the first 16 batters she faced, which snapped her streak of 38 consecutive batters retired. Her other two wins were combined shutouts against North Dakota State.
Maddia improved her league-best record to 16-4 with the three victories.
Rylinn Groff was recognized for the first time this season. She has started every game for the Mavericks behind the plate this year and leads the team with a .374 batting average.
The catcher recorded a .461 average (6-13) and a .611 OBP at the plate, scoring five runs and ripping her first home run as a Maverick in Saturday's game one win over NDSU.
The battery transferred home after spending their freshman season at Southern Illinois, where they helped the Salukis to their first conference championship since 1991.
Omaha travels to Kansas City for three games before returning home April 18-20 for a three-game Summit League series against South Dakota.