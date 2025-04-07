Patty Gasso Supports Oklahoma Softball Players Who Attended Riley Gaines's Talk on Trans Athletes in Women's Sports
After several members of the Oklahoma softball team attended an event hosted by women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines, head coach Patty Gasso stated that she supported their decision.
Gaines, a former swimmer at the University of Kentucky, has been at the forefront of keeping transgender females out of women's sports ever since she competed against trans swimmer Lia Thomas at the 2022 NCAA Championships.
The women's sports advocate posted a photo on April 2 with six members of the OU softball team at her event, which led to a student reporter from OU Daily asking Gasso whether she supported their decision to attend or not on Friday.
"I did not hear her comments, so I can't comment on something I didn't hear," Gasso said. "But the fact that our team is there is their right. Whether they want to go or not. So, I support them and whatever they choose."
The comments Gaines made regarding Gasso during her event, according to OU Daily included: “I think you guys have the most amazing coach."
Gaines also mentioned former Sooners star Jordy Bahl, who joined Gaines for an event in Nebraska.
“Jordy Bahl has been so amazing on this issue,” Gaines said. “She’s put her name out there, and it’s not easy to do.”
Gaines welcomed female athletes from several other sports at Oklahoma as members of the school's rowing and track and field teams both spoke on the record about the event and what Gaines is doing for women in women's sports.
"Biologically, men just have an advantage over women, no matter what," Oklahoma rower Hayley Bergstrom told OU Daily. "So we would just like to keep that simple, but there is no problem against trans people in general."
“She just wants to make sure everyone has a fair opportunity, and it’s clear that she cares,” track and field athlete Peyton McQuillan said. “It’s very easy to relate to it.”
Altogether, female athletes from five programs were in attendance.
The NCAA has altered its policy to keep biological males out of women’s sports, but some advocates have said there are loopholes in the policy that could keep that door open.