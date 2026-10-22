One Dead, Three Injured in Shooting Following Softball Dispute at Texas Sports Complex

A shooting following a dispute between softball players at a sports complex in Humble, Texas, left one person dead and three others injured Sunday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded shortly after 9:20 p.m. to the Fall Creek Sports Complex in the 9800 block of Wyatt Shores Drive. Authorities found four people who had suffered gunshot wounds, HCSO Sgt. Sidney Miller said.

One of the victims, identified as 36-year-old Jarmon Mattix, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three other victims were expected to survive, according to a social media post by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on Monday morning. The injured individuals included two women and one man, and their ages had not been confirmed at the time of the announcement.

Investigators said the incident began with an argument between two groups playing softball. The dispute reportedly continued into the parking lot, where the shooting occurred.

Authorities identified two potential shooters, both of whom remained at the scene following the incident, Miller said. As of Wednesday morning, no charges had been filed. The Harris County District Attorney's Office will determine what charges, if any, are appropriate as the investigation progresses.

Gonzalez said investigators believed the shooting was an isolated incident. He also expressed condolences to the family of the man who died and offered support to the other victims.

"What should have been an evening of recreation and friendly competition ended in senseless violence and heartbreak," Gonzalez said in a social media statement Monday.

The shooting occurred at a busy sports complex where multiple groups were present Sunday evening. In addition to the two softball groups involved in the dispute, other people were playing volleyball at the facility, Miller said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office social media posts, several witnesses were interviewed to help determine what caused the conflict to escalate.

Humble is a northern suburb of Houston with a population just over 16,000. Fall Creek Sports Complex is a 65-acre recreational area with multiple baseball fields, soccer fields, and volleyball courts among other outdoor amenities.

Investigators have asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477.

The investigation remains ongoing as of Wednesday morning, with authorities continuing to gather information about the dispute and determine the circumstances that led to the shooting.