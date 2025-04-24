Softball On SI

Oregon Man Charged After Fatal Crash Involving UCC Softball Team

A Coos Bay man has been formally charged in connection with the fatal crash that killed two members of the UCC team, as authorities continue their investigation.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Umpqua Community College head softball coach Jami Strinz (left) and freshman Kiley Jones (right) were killed a bus crash the weekend of April 19, 2025.
Johnathan James Dowdy of Coos Bay, Ore., has been charged with numerous crimes including driving under the influence of intoxicants, manslaughter, assault and 14 counts of reckless endangering.

Dowdy was the driver of a pick-up truck that crashed and killed Umpqua Community College head softball coach Jami Strinz and first baseman Kiley Nevaeh Jones.

At about 9:56 p.m. on April 18, Oregon State Police responded to a reported two-vehicle crash on Highway 42 in Coos County. Dowdy was headed west when his truck crossed the center line and struck an eastbound bus containing members of the Umpqua Community College softball team.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that one of our student-athletes, Kiley Jones, and one of our coaches, Jami Strinz, lost their lives in the accident,” President Rachel Pokrandt said in the statement.

“These individuals were cherished members of our campus — an exceptional student-athlete, and a passionate and talented coach. Our entire community is grieving this tragic loss, and our heartfelt condolences are with their families, teammates, and loved ones.”

Court records show Dowdy was charged last month in a January DUII case in Coos County. He had been cited numerous times since 2019 for driving with a suspended license and without insurance, and previously for driving without a license.

Family and friends have started several GoFundMe pages to help families affected:

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

