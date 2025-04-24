Oregon Man Charged After Fatal Crash Involving UCC Softball Team
Johnathan James Dowdy of Coos Bay, Ore., has been charged with numerous crimes including driving under the influence of intoxicants, manslaughter, assault and 14 counts of reckless endangering.
Dowdy was the driver of a pick-up truck that crashed and killed Umpqua Community College head softball coach Jami Strinz and first baseman Kiley Nevaeh Jones.
At about 9:56 p.m. on April 18, Oregon State Police responded to a reported two-vehicle crash on Highway 42 in Coos County. Dowdy was headed west when his truck crossed the center line and struck an eastbound bus containing members of the Umpqua Community College softball team.
“We are deeply saddened to confirm that one of our student-athletes, Kiley Jones, and one of our coaches, Jami Strinz, lost their lives in the accident,” President Rachel Pokrandt said in the statement.
“These individuals were cherished members of our campus — an exceptional student-athlete, and a passionate and talented coach. Our entire community is grieving this tragic loss, and our heartfelt condolences are with their families, teammates, and loved ones.”
Court records show Dowdy was charged last month in a January DUII case in Coos County. He had been cited numerous times since 2019 for driving with a suspended license and without insurance, and previously for driving without a license.
Family and friends have started several GoFundMe pages to help families affected:
- Jami Strinz: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-support-jami-strinzs-daughter-sari
- Kiley Jones: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-kiley-jones-family-in-their-time-of-loss
- Clark Community College is raising money for Strinz: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-ucc-athletics-after-tragic-loss