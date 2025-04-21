Softball On SI

Fatal Crash Kills Oregon Community College Softball Coach, Player

An Oregon community college softball coach and player were killed in a fatal crash, leaving the program and community in mourning.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Umpqua Community College head softball coach Jami Strinz (left) and freshman Kiley Jones (right) were killed a bus crash the weekend of April 19, 2025.
Umpqua Community College head softball coach Jami Strinz (left) and freshman Kiley Jones (right) were killed a bus crash the weekend of April 19, 2025. / Umpqua Community College

The Umpqua Community College softball team is mourning the loss of two lives after a team bus carrying 10 members of the team was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Friday night.

The team was traveling from a game in Coos Bay when the driver of a pickup truck crossed a centerline and crashed into a bus, authorities confirmed Saturday.

The crash occurred at 9:56 p.m. near milepost 23 in Coos County. Impaired driving is considered a primary cause of the crash, state police officials said.

Jami Strinz, 46, the team's head coach, was driving the team's vehicle when 32-year-old Johnathan James Dowdy from Coos Bay collided head-on. Strinz later died at the hospital from her injuries.

Prior to UCC, Strinz coach at Creighton University, Western Oregon University, Portland State University, George Fox University, Knox College, Beloit College and Texarkana College, and Chemeketa Community College.

In addition to coaching softball, Strinz also served as the head volleyball coach and assistant director of events and athletic operations at UCC. 

Kiley Jones, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jones was a freshman first baseman from Nampa, Idaho, and was third on the team with a .292 batting average.

The other eight staff members and players on board were also injured and some remain hospitalized. Their identities have not yet been released.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that one of our student-athletes, Kiley Jones, and one of our coaches, Jami Strinz, lost their lives in the accident. Additional staff and students remain in hospitals in Eugene and Portland. UCC hearts are breaking with this news, and we ask the community to keep the families and all of those affected in their thoughts and prayers,” said UCC President, Dr. Rachel Pokrandt.

“These individuals were cherished members of our campus—an exceptional student-athlete, and a passionate and talented coach. Our entire community is grieving this tragic loss, and our heartfelt condolences are with their families, teammates, and loved ones.

"We ask that you keep them in your thoughts and offer privacy for the families during this difficult time. Support services are available to all students, faculty, and staff. Please join us in holding space for grief and reflection as we honor these individuals.”

This is the first season for the school's softball program.

More news: Mississippi State Star Exits OU Softball Matchup Early with Apparent Injury

More news: Pitt Softball Clinches Historic Series Victory Against No. 11 Virginia Tech

More news: No. 3 OU Softball Shuts Out No. No. 16 Mississippi State Behind Sam Landry’s Gem

Published |Modified
Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

Home/News