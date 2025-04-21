Fatal Crash Kills Oregon Community College Softball Coach, Player
The Umpqua Community College softball team is mourning the loss of two lives after a team bus carrying 10 members of the team was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Friday night.
The team was traveling from a game in Coos Bay when the driver of a pickup truck crossed a centerline and crashed into a bus, authorities confirmed Saturday.
The crash occurred at 9:56 p.m. near milepost 23 in Coos County. Impaired driving is considered a primary cause of the crash, state police officials said.
Jami Strinz, 46, the team's head coach, was driving the team's vehicle when 32-year-old Johnathan James Dowdy from Coos Bay collided head-on. Strinz later died at the hospital from her injuries.
Prior to UCC, Strinz coach at Creighton University, Western Oregon University, Portland State University, George Fox University, Knox College, Beloit College and Texarkana College, and Chemeketa Community College.
In addition to coaching softball, Strinz also served as the head volleyball coach and assistant director of events and athletic operations at UCC.
Kiley Jones, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jones was a freshman first baseman from Nampa, Idaho, and was third on the team with a .292 batting average.
The other eight staff members and players on board were also injured and some remain hospitalized. Their identities have not yet been released.
“We are deeply saddened to confirm that one of our student-athletes, Kiley Jones, and one of our coaches, Jami Strinz, lost their lives in the accident. Additional staff and students remain in hospitals in Eugene and Portland. UCC hearts are breaking with this news, and we ask the community to keep the families and all of those affected in their thoughts and prayers,” said UCC President, Dr. Rachel Pokrandt.
“These individuals were cherished members of our campus—an exceptional student-athlete, and a passionate and talented coach. Our entire community is grieving this tragic loss, and our heartfelt condolences are with their families, teammates, and loved ones.
"We ask that you keep them in your thoughts and offer privacy for the families during this difficult time. Support services are available to all students, faculty, and staff. Please join us in holding space for grief and reflection as we honor these individuals.”
This is the first season for the school's softball program.