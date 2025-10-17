OU Softball Coach Patty Gasso Shares Emotional Reaction to Sold-Out Fall Crowd
After a massive 35-0 victory over Oklahoma Christian on Wednesday night, the Sooners announced that a crowd of 2,837 fans set a new fall softball game attendance record at Love’s Field.
Head coach Patty Gasso created a fall schedule to face just two teams, Oklahoma Christian and East Texas A&M, while the rest of October and November action is in an intrasquad exhibition event, titled the ‘Battle Series’.
This fall play allows for the Sooners to give fans a first look at the newcomers and returners, while allowing Gasso and her staff to evaluate the team before the 2026 season officially begins.
What Gasso wasn’t expecting was how many dedicated fans were actually going to show up to watch the scrimmage matchup. But if anything, this is preparing the new freshmen and the transfers for what to expect of the highly popular fandom come spring 2026.
“Shoutout to OU softball fans who came who came out and spent an evening with us,” Gasso said in the post-game press conference. “They were great. We set a record here. I don’t know anybody else that’s bringing in 2,800 (fans) for their fall games. It really helps our young players feel the atmosphere.”
Gasso later appeared on The Ref’s radio broadcast, where she recounted the emotional moment she had on the field watching the devoted Sooner fans flood the stands for a preseason game.
“When the crowd was coming in, I was like ‘Oh, this is a nice crowd’”, Gasso said on the broadcast. “And then they just kept coming in. I stood in the coaches' box and got a little emotional for one minute. Look what the crowd is doing to change our sport. When we can put that out on social media and everyone sees it, hoping the other programs are like we need to do more to get more people to our fall games as well.”
The fans certainly weren’t disappointed either.
While the offense exploded on Wednesday night, Gasso was able to give all of her pitchers two innings of work.
In the circle, LSU transfer Sydney Berzon, Audrey Lowry, Berkley Zache, Kierston Deal and Ole Miss transfer Miali Guachino combined to throw 10 scoreless innings. Guachino struck out five batters and didn't allow a baserunner.
At the plate, the bats combined for 10 home runs: Nelly McEnroe-Marinas (2), Kendall Wells (2), Gabbie Garcia, Ella Parker, Chaney Helton, Tia Milloy, Isabela Emerling, and Kasidi Pickering. Parker and McEnroe-Marinas combined for 12 RBIs while 11 different Sooners had multi-hit games.
Though the Sooners finished their 52-9 season in a heartbreaking loss to Texas Tech in the semifinals of the Women’s College World Series, keeping them from grabbing a fifth-straight national title, they sure seem to be reloading for an even stronger 2026 season.
The next four Battle Series dates are set for Oct. 17, Oct. 23, Oct. 31, and Nov. 6 at Love’s Field.