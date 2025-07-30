Why OU Softball's Transfer Class Ranks No.4
The Oklahoma Sooners already have possibly one of the best freshman classes to hit the 2026 college season. To make it even better, head coach Patty Gasso and her staff picked up two of the strongest SEC arms in the transfer portal, landing them No.4 in Softball America’s transfer class rankings.
Though the Sooners finished their season in a heartbreaking loss to Texas Tech in the semifinals of the Women’s College World Series, keeping them from grabbing a fifth-straight national title, they are just reloading for an even stronger 2026 season.
Here’s a deep dive into the two players who are joining Norman and what to expect in the coming season.
Transferred In:
- Sydney Berzon (LSU)
- Miali Guachino (Ole Miss)
Sydney Berzon
For the third year in a row, the Sooners will be dependent on a senior transfer in the circle to lead the way. Berzon, a three-time NFCA All-Region First Team and All-SEC selection, finished her junior season with a 2.46 ERA behind 104 strikeouts in 139 innings pitched.
Though she battled injuries in her last year with LSU and saw her ERA jump from 2024’s 1.78 to 2.46, she ended her Tigers career with 416 strikeouts in 486 innings. Berzon recorded 13 shutouts and ranks No. 3 all-time with nine saves in LSU's program history.
Her breakout year came as a sophomore after she posted a career-high 204 innings in 40 appearances. She struck out 185 batters to be named an NFCA Second Team All-American.
Miali Guachino
In her debut season for the Ole Miss Rebels, Guachino appeared 38 times and started 26 times in the circle. In a team-high 147 innings, she struck out 172 batters and finished with a 16-11 record and a 3.43 ERA.
She started her freshman campaign hot, setting the program’s single-game strikeout record with 19 in February, but went through ebbs and flows as Ole Miss got into conference play. The righty went on to end up on the NFCA Freshman of the Year Top 25 list.
Now paired with Oklahoma pitching coach Jen Rocha, it will be interesting to see how Guachino blossoms in the next three years of her collegiate career.