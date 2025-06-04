UCLA Starting Pitcher Kaitlyn Terry Hits Transfer Portal
UCLA Softball has taken a significant loss just days after ending their season. Sophomore pitcher Kaitlyn Terry has entered the transfer portal.
Terry was a standout in the circle for the Bruins in 2025 with a 20-5 overall record and a 2.64 ERA while adding 172 strikeouts in 148 innings, and opponents hit .222 against her.
She also did well offensively, hitting .256 with 30 runs on 35 hits while adding two home runs and 24 RBIs.
In her freshman year, Terry was outstanding, winning Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. She held a 21-3 record in the circle while pitching 186 innings. Terry added 161 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.38
Softball Portal confirmed the decision on X Wednesday afternoon.
UCLA is coming off a season-ending 5-4 loss to Tennessee in the WCWS 5-4 in nine innings. They finished the year with a 55-13 overall record.
Terry will be an excellent addition to any team in need of a pitcher. She will have two years of eligibility remaining.