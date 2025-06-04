Softball On SI

UCLA Starting Pitcher Kaitlyn Terry Hits Transfer Portal

Sarah Person

UCLA starting pitcher Kaitlyn Terry (55) tosses to first for a force out in the fourth inning during a softball game between UCLA and Oregon at the Women’s College World Series at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, on Thursday, May 29, 2025.
UCLA starting pitcher Kaitlyn Terry (55) tosses to first for a force out in the fourth inning during a softball game between UCLA and Oregon at the Women’s College World Series at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, on Thursday, May 29, 2025. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UCLA Softball has taken a significant loss just days after ending their season. Sophomore pitcher Kaitlyn Terry has entered the transfer portal.

Terry was a standout in the circle for the Bruins in 2025 with a 20-5 overall record and a 2.64 ERA while adding 172 strikeouts in 148 innings, and opponents hit .222 against her.

She also did well offensively, hitting .256 with 30 runs on 35 hits while adding two home runs and 24 RBIs.

In her freshman year, Terry was outstanding, winning Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. She held a 21-3 record in the circle while pitching 186 innings. Terry added 161 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.38

Softball Portal confirmed the decision on X Wednesday afternoon.

UCLA is coming off a season-ending 5-4 loss to Tennessee in the WCWS 5-4 in nine innings. They finished the year with a 55-13 overall record.

Terry will be an excellent addition to any team in need of a pitcher. She will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Sarah Person
SARAH PERSON

Sarah Person was born and raised in Nebraska and has lived there her whole life. She is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in sports media and broadcasting. She did everything during her time at UNL, including writing, anchoring, broadcasting, and photography. Sarah has had a lifelong passion for sports and is excited to continue that passion through her work for Softball on SI.

