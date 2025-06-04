Oklahoma's Sam Landry Officially signs with AUSL
The number one pick in the AUSL draft has officially signed. After wrapping up a stellar season with Oklahoma, Sam Landry will take her talents to The Volts in the AUSL.
Landry is coming off a WCWS semifinal appearance with the Sooners. She finished the year with a 25-6 record in the circle with a 1.94 ERA and 186 strikeouts.
She joins Rachel Garcia (UCLA), Payton Gotshall, (Tennessee) Mariah Mazon, (Oregon State), and Sam Show (Oklahoma State) as the arms on the stellar Volts pitching staff.
The Louisiana Transfer was named an NFCA Second-Team All-American and a First-Team All-American by Softball America. She was one of 12 college players who received a golden ticket to play in the league after the season ended.
At first, Landry didn't have much interest in going pro, but after coming to Oklahoma, she realized she wanted to keep playing.
"Getting here and just falling in love with the sport again and being able to strengthen my strengths, I guess. It's really made me more interested in doing it," Landry said after receiving the ticket.
The Volts will begin their season on June 7th against The Blaze in Wichita, Kanas.