Purdue Softball's Moriah Polar Earns Spot in Softball America Outfielder Rankings
Moriah Polar has been a sparkplug for the Purdue Boilermakers this season and after a solid month of March, Softball America has recognized her as the No. 16 outfielder in the nation.
Polar currently leads the Big Ten in batting average (.505) and hits (55), while ranking sixth and fifth in the nation, respectively.
The sophomore left fielder out of Pearland, Texas, has been known as one of the nation's best defensive players throughout her young career. As a freshman, she led all Big Ten outfielders this season with 130 catches and 122 putouts, earning her a spot on the conference's All-Defensive Team.
Last year's honor marked just the second time in program history that a Boilermaker earned a spot on the Big Ten's All-Defensive Team.
This season, Polar holds a .986 fielding percentage with 67 putouts, two assists, and just one error over the Boilermakers' 34 games so far.
On the other side, Polar is a force at the top of the Purdue lineup. She has a team-leading .568 on-base percentage, third in the Big Ten. She has scored 31 runs and stolen 26 bases.
In her most recent single-game performance, Polar went 4-for-4 against Nebraska and helped the Boilermakers avoid a series sweep on the road.
Polar is just one of four Big Ten outfielders to crack Softball America's list. The others are Taylor Minnick of Indiana, Kedre Luschar of Oregon, and Rylee Slimp of UCLA.
Up next for Polar and the Boilermakers is a three-game series against Minnesota for their Big Ten home opener in West Lafayette. The first game is scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m. ET.
To see the full set of outfielder rankings for the month of April, visit Softball America.