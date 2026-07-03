Report: Letter Accuses Virginia Softball Coach Joanna Hardin of Creating 'Toxic' Environment

After reaching the NCAA Tournament for a third straight year in 2026, Virginia head coach Joanna Hardin is under fire after a group of parents and alumni sent a letter to UVA President Scott Beardsley in April.

The letter, dated April 2 and obtained by Chris Graham of the Augusta Free Press, detailed “a concerning pattern of unethical conduct” and “ongoing mental and verbal abusive behavior toward her athletes."

The group that submitted the letter reportedly asked Beardsley to investigate Hardin and the softball program.

According to Graham, the group reached out to him in May to bring the story to light and prevent an attempt at a cover-up or contract extension. However, Hardin signed a three-year extension on March 5. It wasn't announced until June 5.

“We fear once again this could be covered up,” the group wrote to Graham. “We cannot gain traction or openly push this internally. This renewal must not happen. We must end this issue for the University.”

“Over her tenure, Coach Hardin has created a toxic environment, routinely singling out at least one student-athlete each year to serve as a ‘punching bag’ in front of the team,” the letter alleges, according to Graham. “These athletes, who bear the brunt of her bullying, experience severe mental stress, loss of confidence and other emotional harms because of her behavior. This strategy, designed to intimidate, humiliate and silence athletes from challenging her authority, not only affects the targeted student-athletes, but fosters a culture of fear and intimidation across the team.”

Detailing a History of Abuse at UVA

Hardin was introduced as the head coach of the Cavaliers on June 10, 2016, and has compiled a record of 251-251 (.500).

The first incident of abuse was detailed in September 2016 when a sophomore pitcher's father sent an email to administrators about a "hair holding drill." He stated that he had “never heard of it being acceptable to lay your hands on a player, no matter the intent, especially if that action causes pain and possibly injury.”

Hardin responded by saying the drill helped "with body awareness and understanding how to get into a good reversed posture position.”

#UVA softball coach Joanna Hardin was extended through 2029🫡



Here's a list of just a few great things she's accomplished throughout her 10 years leading the Hoos so far!! pic.twitter.com/E77Qrzqis8 — Keara Bruno (@keara_bruno) June 5, 2026

The biggest issue, according to Graham, was that Hardin didn't communicate to the pitcher that she was going to initiate the drill when she yanked back on the ponytail.

Another incident came to light during the 2018 season when a freshman slid into second base and severely injured her ankle, and required surgery three weeks later.

The injury happened during the final game of the Cowgirl Classic, hosted by McNeese State. The former student-athlete and others confirmed with Graham that Hardin did not allow anyone to help her through the airport and she was required to participate in return-to-play drills that included jumps and sprints until the injury was formally upgraded to a fracture.

Graham also discovered an email after a string of injuries during the 2019 season when a parent asked Hardin, “How many need surgery this year?”

Complaints Were Taken to UVA Administration

Graham noted that meetings between student-athletes and athletic director Carla Williams took place in 2019 and 2023.

The 2023 meeting was mentioned in the letter obtained by Graham and said several people went to Williams with “a strong demand for the removal of Coach Hardin based on her radical personality and manipulative behavior."

All in all, Graham determined that three different groups of student-athletes and parents have filed complaints against Hardin – 2016-2019, 2020-2023, and 2023-2026.

Graham reached out to UVA for comment and was told, "no comment."

Hardin is under contract with UVA through the 2029 season.