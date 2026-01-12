Softball America Announces 2026 Freshman Watch List

Following the Preseason Top 100 Player Rankings, Softball America revealed its 2026 Freshman Watch List on Monday morning, and the future superstars of the game highlight the list.

Based on conversations the Softball America staff had with coaches across the country, these freshmen had a standout fall season and could potentially earn a starting role on opening day.

SEC Freshman to Watch

The LSU Tigers lead the conference with six standouts, all pitchers aside from one utility player.

Cali Deal, P, LSU

Lauryn Soeken, P, LSU

Cali Deal, P, LSU

Ci’ella Pickett, UTL, LSU

Tennessee comes next with five selections, bringing talent to all areas of the diamond. The Vols' 2025 recruiting class ranked No.2 overall by Softball America.

Elsa Morrison, C, Tennessee

Meredith Barnhart, INF, Tennessee

Taelyn Holley, OF, Tennessee

Peyton Hardenburger, P, Tennessee

Kailey Plumlee, P, Tennessee

Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Texas tie with four. There are high expectations for the Sooners this season as their 2025 recruiting class ranked No.1 overall.

Kendall Wells, C, Oklahoma

Lexi McDaniel, INF, Oklahoma

Kai Minor, OF, Oklahoma

Alyssa Parker, P/UTL, Oklahoma

Maddy Anson, OF, Kentucky

Alexa Riddel, OF, Kentucky

Hailey Nutter, P, Kentucky

Abby Hammond, P/UTL, Kentucky

MaTaia Lawson, INF, Texas

Jaycie Nichols, INF, Texas

Alisa Sneed, OF, Texas

Hannah Wells, P/UTL, Texas

ACC Freshman to Watch

The Florida State Seminoles dominate the ACC with eight freshmen. The newcomers are expected to take up a decent portion of the lineup, while the rookie pitchers will see ample time in the circle.

Anna Hinde, C/UTL, Florida State

Bella Dimitrijevic, P, Florida State

Averi Dockery, P, Florida State

Marlee Gaskell, P, Florida State

Hayley Griggs, UTL, Florida State

Harlie Chism, UTL, Florida State

Marin Heller, UTL, Florida State

Makenna Sturgis, UTL, Florida State

Pitt comes in second with six out of its 13 freshmen, all of whom are ready to revamp the program.

Calle Henne, C/INF, Pitt

Addison Oberbreckling, INF, Pitt

Gracie Helton, INF, Pitt

Addison Toczek, OF, Pitt

Amelia Long, P, Pitt

Mia Kliethermes, P, Pitt

Big Ten Freshman to Watch

Penn State leads the conference with five freshmen on the list. After making the NCAA Tournament for the first time in over a decade in 2024, this star-studded class is expected to lead the Nittany Lions back to the postseason in 2026.

Breanna Hanik, OF, Penn State

Brevyn Kellepouris, P, Penn State

Gabby Gradishar, P/UTL, Penn State

Kalli Karwowski, INF, Penn State

Kirsten Finarelli, INF, Penn State

While seven players left Iowa at the end of the 2025 season, four out of seven freshmen are expected to play a large role in the Hawkeyes’ rebuild.

Braylen Conlon, P, Iowa

Carly Brewer, P, Iowa

Mariah Myers, INF, Iowa

Phoenyx Silva, INF, Iowa

Big 12 Freshman to Watch

Oklahoma State head coach Kenny Gajewski acknowledged his team needed a reset, and four freshmen are expected to help the team return to the Women’s College World Series.

Gabby Castillo, INF, Oklahoma State

Aubrey Jones, INF, Oklahoma State

Jayelle Austin, OF, Oklahoma State

Preslee Downing, P, Oklahoma State

The UCF Knights lead the conference with six selections. While a core of returning players enters their sophomore seasons, these four will help the team continue to develop and make another Super Regional run.

Kendall Trimm, INF, UCF

Ayala Durant, OF, UCF

Ava Stuewe, P, UCF

Tori Payne, P, UCF

Reagan Vokoun, P, UCF

Hildie Dempsey, P, UCF

Mid-Major Freshman to Watch

The Ragin’ Cajuns are looking to get back to the postseason, and five freshmen are set to put the program back on the map.

Bailey Mackles, P, Louisiana

Haley Hart, INF, Louisiana

Natalie Johnson, C, Louisiana

Kennedy Stutes, UTL, Louisiana

Miki Watts, C/UTL, Louisiana

Though securing back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, the FAU Owls have struggled in the postseason. Five freshmen, three of whom are pitchers, will look to take the team further than Regionals.

Makenna Lee, P, FAU

Madilyn Byrd, P, FAU

Ashlynn Durkin, P, FAU

Lily Lowery, UTL, FAU

Sara Harris, INF, FAU

