Softball America Announces 2026 Freshman Watch List
Following the Preseason Top 100 Player Rankings, Softball America revealed its 2026 Freshman Watch List on Monday morning, and the future superstars of the game highlight the list.
Based on conversations the Softball America staff had with coaches across the country, these freshmen had a standout fall season and could potentially earn a starting role on opening day.
For a full list, visit Softball America.
SEC Freshman to Watch
The LSU Tigers lead the conference with six standouts, all pitchers aside from one utility player.
- Cali Deal, P, LSU
- Ashlin Mowery, P, LSU
- Lauryn Soeken, P, LSU
- Ci’ella Pickett, UTL, LSU
Tennessee comes next with five selections, bringing talent to all areas of the diamond. The Vols' 2025 recruiting class ranked No.2 overall by Softball America.
- Elsa Morrison, C, Tennessee
- Meredith Barnhart, INF, Tennessee
- Taelyn Holley, OF, Tennessee
- Peyton Hardenburger, P, Tennessee
- Kailey Plumlee, P, Tennessee
Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Texas tie with four. There are high expectations for the Sooners this season as their 2025 recruiting class ranked No.1 overall.
- Kendall Wells, C, Oklahoma
- Lexi McDaniel, INF, Oklahoma
- Kai Minor, OF, Oklahoma
- Alyssa Parker, P/UTL, Oklahoma
- Maddy Anson, OF, Kentucky
- Alexa Riddel, OF, Kentucky
- Hailey Nutter, P, Kentucky
- Abby Hammond, P/UTL, Kentucky
- MaTaia Lawson, INF, Texas
- Jaycie Nichols, INF, Texas
- Alisa Sneed, OF, Texas
- Hannah Wells, P/UTL, Texas
ACC Freshman to Watch
The Florida State Seminoles dominate the ACC with eight freshmen. The newcomers are expected to take up a decent portion of the lineup, while the rookie pitchers will see ample time in the circle.
- Anna Hinde, C/UTL, Florida State
- Bella Dimitrijevic, P, Florida State
- Averi Dockery, P, Florida State
- Marlee Gaskell, P, Florida State
- Hayley Griggs, UTL, Florida State
- Harlie Chism, UTL, Florida State
- Marin Heller, UTL, Florida State
- Makenna Sturgis, UTL, Florida State
Pitt comes in second with six out of its 13 freshmen, all of whom are ready to revamp the program.
- Calle Henne, C/INF, Pitt
- Addison Oberbreckling, INF, Pitt
- Gracie Helton, INF, Pitt
- Addison Toczek, OF, Pitt
- Amelia Long, P, Pitt
- Mia Kliethermes, P, Pitt
Big Ten Freshman to Watch
Penn State leads the conference with five freshmen on the list. After making the NCAA Tournament for the first time in over a decade in 2024, this star-studded class is expected to lead the Nittany Lions back to the postseason in 2026.
- Breanna Hanik, OF, Penn State
- Brevyn Kellepouris, P, Penn State
- Gabby Gradishar, P/UTL, Penn State
- Kalli Karwowski, INF, Penn State
- Kirsten Finarelli, INF, Penn State
While seven players left Iowa at the end of the 2025 season, four out of seven freshmen are expected to play a large role in the Hawkeyes’ rebuild.
- Braylen Conlon, P, Iowa
- Carly Brewer, P, Iowa
- Mariah Myers, INF, Iowa
- Phoenyx Silva, INF, Iowa
Big 12 Freshman to Watch
Oklahoma State head coach Kenny Gajewski acknowledged his team needed a reset, and four freshmen are expected to help the team return to the Women’s College World Series.
- Gabby Castillo, INF, Oklahoma State
- Aubrey Jones, INF, Oklahoma State
- Jayelle Austin, OF, Oklahoma State
- Preslee Downing, P, Oklahoma State
The UCF Knights lead the conference with six selections. While a core of returning players enters their sophomore seasons, these four will help the team continue to develop and make another Super Regional run.
- Kendall Trimm, INF, UCF
- Ayala Durant, OF, UCF
- Ava Stuewe, P, UCF
- Tori Payne, P, UCF
- Reagan Vokoun, P, UCF
- Hildie Dempsey, P, UCF
Mid-Major Freshman to Watch
The Ragin’ Cajuns are looking to get back to the postseason, and five freshmen are set to put the program back on the map.
- Bailey Mackles, P, Louisiana
- Haley Hart, INF, Louisiana
- Natalie Johnson, C, Louisiana
- Kennedy Stutes, UTL, Louisiana
- Miki Watts, C/UTL, Louisiana
Though securing back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, the FAU Owls have struggled in the postseason. Five freshmen, three of whom are pitchers, will look to take the team further than Regionals.
- Makenna Lee, P, FAU
- Madilyn Byrd, P, FAU
- Ashlynn Durkin, P, FAU
- Lily Lowery, UTL, FAU
- Sara Harris, INF, FAU
