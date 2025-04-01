Softball Community Unites in Support of FSU’s Lonni Alameda Amid Cancer Battle
Florida State head softball coach Lonni Alameda announced Monday that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer but will continue to fulfill her coaching duties while undergoing treatment.
Minutes after Alameda posted a message on X (formerly Twitter), the softball community immediately rallied around the beloved coach, offering words of love, encouragement, and support.
Some of the sport's most popular personalities like Michele Smith and Jennie Finch offered up their prayers to the woman known as "CoachA."
Meanwhile, rivals like the Florida Gators and North Carolina Tar Heels are keeping Alameda in their thoughts and prayers.
"I am so thankful for the medical care from everyone at TMH," Alameda said in FSU's press release.
"Cancer is a difficult diagnosis to hear, but I've been encouraged by the progress so far in my treatment. I've experienced an overwhelming outpouring of support from so many people, and I am so thankful for their uplifting messages. My doctors and I are confident in the plan ahead of us to overcome this challenge. I'm grateful to be able to continue leading Team 42 as we chase our goals for the 2025 season."
In her personal video, Alameda expressed gratitude for all the support she has received from her team and the university.
"I just want to come on and say thank for all the support I have received," Alameda said.
"You know this family is super strong, from Mr. Alford to Team 42, and from nurses, doctors, and staff members at TMH. I'm in a really good spot, have a really good plan, and I'm so supported."
No. 8 FSU (33-5) is coming off a series sweep of NC State and is atop the ACC standings at 9-0. The Seminoles will play host to Florida on Wednesday.