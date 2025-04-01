UConn Softball’s Kaitlyn Breslin Earns National Recognition Following Stellar Week
The awards began pouring in for Connecticut sophomore Kaitlyn Breslin after a standout week for the Huskies in a series win against Creighton.
Breslin was named the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) and D1Softball's National Player of the Week while also being named one of Softball America's Stars of the Week.
The outfielder was also named the BIG EAST's Player of the Week for a second consecutive week. She started all three games in right field, posting a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage on six putouts.
The sophomore became the first player in UConn program history to receive these awards.
In three games against the Bluejays, Breslin recorded a batting average of .750 with six hits. Five of those were home runs.
During a marathon second game, Breslin became the seventh player in NCAA Division I history to hit four home runs in one game and most recently since Arkansas’s Danielle Gibson in 2019. She finished the game 4-for-4, and the Huskies went on to win 22-18.
Breslin worked a walk with the bases loaded in her first plate appearance and then hit four home runs across her next four at-bats. Her first was a solo shot in the second followed by a two-run homer in the third, another solo in the fifth, and finally, a two-run blast in the sixth. She also finished a career-high seven runs batted in.
Overall, Breslin slashed .750/.759/2.625, and posted a 3.384 OPS with 11 RBIs, eight runs scored and four walks.
Before this season, Breslin appeared in only 17 games as a freshman and made five starts. She had two hits in 20 at-bats.
That has changed in a hurry as Breslin now has nine home runs on the year while batting .391 with 19 runs scored, 28 RBIs, 12 walks, and 10 strikeouts.