SEC Chaos Sparks Major Moves in Softball America Top 25

SEC upsets shake up the latest Softball America Top 25 rankings, causing major shifts among the nation’s top teams.

Tennessee celebrates after an NCAA softball game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers at Love's Field in Norman, Okla., Friday, March 28, 2025.
Nobody could have predicted what happened over the weekend in the Southeastern Conference. From the Oklahoma Sooners losing a series at home to South Carolina taking a series on the road at LSU and Alabama gutting out a series win against Georgia.

Because of the upsets, Softball America shook things up with its Week 9 Top 25.

Seven of the teams in this week's top 10 are SEC programs. South Carolina jumped from No. 10 to No. 7, and Tennessee moved from No. 14 to No. 9.

Staying put at No. 1 is Texas despite dropping a game to No. 17 Mississippi State. Florida rose to No. 2 after sweeping Auburn on the road and the rest of the top five includes Oklahoma, Texas A&M and LSU.

One surprise is Oregon falling a spot to No. 8 after dominating an unranked Rutgers team in two games. The Ducks outscored the Scarlet Knights 41-3 in 10 innings.

The Florida State Seminoles rose to No. 6 after a tough series sweep of the N.C. State Wolfpack and the Arizona Wildcats round out the top 10 with a series win over BYU.

Here is a look at the rest of the Top 25:

11. UCLA (32-5) (9)
12. Virginia Tech (28-5) (11)
13. Arkansas (26-7) (12)
14. Texas Tech (27-9) (13)
15. Ole Miss (28-6) (19)
16. Ohio State (29-6-1) (18)
17. Mississippi State (29-8) (17)
18. Stanford (24-6) (16)
19. Duke (25-12) (21)
20. Liberty (31-6) (22)
21. Clemson (27-10) (25)
22. Alabama (25-13) (NR)
23. Georgia (25-10) (20)
24. Oklahoma State (21-9) (15)
25. FAU (32-5) (23)

Receiving votes this week is Nebraska. The Huskers will finish their weekend series against Purdue on Monday in Lincoln, while the Virginia Cavaliers dropped from the poll. The Hoos salvaged a win over Notre Dame on Sunday but lost the series' first two games.

