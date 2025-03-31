Florida State Softball Head Coach Lonni Alameda Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Florida State head softball coach Lonni Alameda is a beloved figure in the sport and took to social media Monday morning revealing a bit of upsetting news.
Alameda stated that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and is currently undergoing treatment at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
"I am so thankful for the medical care from everyone at TMH," Alameda stated in a press release. "Cancer is a difficult diagnosis to hear, but I've been encouraged by the progress so far in my treatment. I've experienced an overwhelming outpouring of support from so many people, and I am so thankful for their uplifting messages. My doctors and I are confident in the plan ahead of us to overcome this challenge. I'm grateful to be able to continue leading Team 42 as we chase our goals for the 2025 season."
Alameda isn't halting her day job for treatment and is actively fulfilling her duties leading the softball program.
“I’m in a really good spot, have a really good plan, and I’m just so supported,” Alameda said in the video. “So thank you, as a family out there, for all the love. But it’s business as usual — you know that. And we’re in the middle of a season, and Team 42 has just been getting after it. They love me. I know that.
“We’re going to make all quality decisions for my health first. But then we’re gonna keep getting after this season.”
Alameda is currently in her 17th season with the Seminoles.
"Coach Alameda is beloved by the Florida State, Tallahassee and softball communities," said Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford via press release. "She has attacked this challenge with a positive mentality that continues to serve her well on her path to recovery. Our primary concern is providing her with all the support she needs to simultaneously focus on her health and her team. "
Alameda and the Seminoles are ranked No. 6 this week, according to Softball America. Florida State is also sitting atop the ACC standings with a 9-0 record.
FSU continues its eight-game homestand Wednesday night when No. 2 Florida visits. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. on ACCNX.