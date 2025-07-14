Softball Schedule for 2028 Olympics Announced as LA28 Unveils Full Program
The Los Angeles Olympics will open in exactly three years on July 14, 2028. In honor of the date getting closer, the Olympic Committee released the completed competition schedule with day-by-day and session breakdowns, including softball.
Olympic competition will begin early on Wednesday, July 12, 2028, but softball won’t make an appearance until the second half of the Games. Featuring six teams, the tournament will start with a full round-robin Preliminary Round from July 23 to 27, with three matches scheduled each day .The bronze medal game is set for July 28 followed by the gold medal game on July 29 which will determine the champion just one day before the Closing Ceremony of the Games.
Though softball games won’t be held in California, the Committee announced last summer that softball will be in Oklahoma City at the 13,000 people capacity Devon Park, the home of the Women’s College World Series and USA Softball’s headquarters.
The Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday, July 14 at 8 p.m. ET between the LA Memorial Coliseum and the 2028 Stadium in Inglewood, which could potentially give enough time for softball teams to be a part of the rest of the Olympic action in California before making their way to Oklahoma.
After being a part of the Olympics from 1996 to 2008, softball was removed until it made its recent appearance in the Tokyo 2020 Games. With the latest announcement that the sport is officially joining the LA Games, anticipation is building for its return, especially now that the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) is taking professional play seriously.
For the first time in nearly 30 years, the Games will return to the United States and in 2028, it will become the first nation to host an Olympic softball competition twice, after the sport’s historic debut in the Olympics in Atlanta 1996.