LA28 Olympic Games Officially Add Softball, Baseball, Flag Football and More

Sarah Person

Jun 6, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; The Texas Longhorns and the Texas Tech Red Raiders play game three of the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series finals at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
Jun 6, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; The Texas Longhorns and the Texas Tech Red Raiders play game three of the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series finals at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

With just three years to go until the LA 2028 Olympic Games, the excitement is certainly building and now there are officially six new sports that will be featured.

Softball is one of the most anticipated additions. The sport was apart of the games from 1996-2008 before being removed and added back for a one-time appearances in 2020.

Now it's back in 2028 and with the rise in popularity in college softball in recent years along with the start of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League, there is plenty excitement surrounding the sport of softball.

This year saw the most-watched college softball game in the WCWS finals between Texas and Texas Tech, with 2.4 million viewers.

Other additions to the 2028 Olympic Games include baseball, flag football, lacrosse, squash, and cricket.

