Teagan Kavan Setting Herself Apart as Texas Softball’s Rising Star
Regarding the No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns, the first names that the average softball fan might recognize are Reese Atwood, Mia Scott, and Katie Stewart.
However, sophomore pitcher Teagan Kavan has arrived and is en route to becoming one of the game's biggest stars in the circle.
Kavan was just a freshman when she made her Women's College World Series debut last season. Despite losing to Oklahoma in the championship series, Kavan recognized what she needed to do during the offseason to be better.
“I realized after the end of last season that what was going to separate me even more from other players was not necessarily the physical skill, but the mental game, and making sure that I had that under control and to bring me out of tough moments,” Kavan said to Sophia Sandoval of The Daily Texan.
Armed with a lethal arsenal of pitches and her breath-work routine, Kavan tossed a five-inning no-hitter in the series opener Saturday against Missouri. It was her first career collegiate no-hitter and the 57th in Texas program history.
Kavan earned her second save of the year on Sunday and followed it up with an eight-inning, 13-strikeout performance, leading Texas to a series sweep.
Across Kavan's three appearances against Missouri, she threw 13.2 innings and struck out 26 batters without allowing a walk.
“She can throw every pitch in every plane,” Missouri head coach Larissa Anderson said of Kavan. “What (is) so effective with her is her rise ball and her drop ball tunnel are the same … it makes it really difficult to be able to square her up.”
At 17-2 through 23 appearances and 17 starts, Kavan has set herself apart from the rest of the Longhorns staff. She has pitched nearly three times the amount of innings than her teammates and has struck out 156 batters while recording an earned-run-average of 1.51.
Up next for Texas is a date with in-state foe Texas State on Wednesday before welcoming the No. 10 Tennessee to Austin for a three-game series starting Friday.