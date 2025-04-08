Teagan Kavan Setting Herself Apart as Texas Softball’s Rising Star

weekend in review for 1⃣7⃣:



- 223 pitches

- 51 batters faced

- 26 strikeouts

- 13.2 innings pitched

- 2 wins

- 1.97 k per inning

- 1 save

- 1 no-hitter

- 0 walks