Janae Jefferson Reaches Career Milestone Against Current Team Atlanta Smoke

For the first time in her career, Janae Jefferson hit for the cycle. And she did it against her current team.

Yes, you read that right. Jefferson is taking the winter to play for Diablos Rojos Femenil of the Mexican Softball League (LMS), which began its third season on Thursday.

The Atlanta Smoke, now part of the new league, the Professional Softball League (PSL), began the new year playing in Mexico. Jefferson was encouraged by Smoke co-owner Brandon Phillips to join her Mexican team to get adjusted to new teammates and coaches.

And well, maybe he regrets that decision now.

¡Janae Jefferson escribió una noche perfecta al bat y completó el ciclo! 🔄🔥



Primera entrada: home run

Segunda entrada: doble

Cuarta entrada: sencillo

Sexta entrada: triple pic.twitter.com/BB22Tbsh8N — Diablos Rojos Femenil (@DiablosFem) January 18, 2026

Jefferson got to work right away in the first inning with a home run. By the fifth inning, she had accomplished the double and single and was able to claim the unique feat when she ripped a triple in the sixth. Her cycle-hitting guided Diablos Rojos Femenil to the 11-10 victory and made LMS history too, as she became the first player in the league to achieve the accolade.

“I have never hit for the cycle before,” Jefferson said in the postgame interview. “It’s a great opportunity to do it in Mexico, and I couldn’t be happier. I’m proud of our team to (win) against my old people over there.”

Jefferson has been one dominant player in all aspects of softball over the last few years. From becoming a four-time All-American with the Texas Longhorns and leading them to become runners-up in the 2022 Women’s College World Series, to snagging a silver medal at the 2024 WBSC World Cup with Team USA, to becoming a three-time champion with the Smoke, Jefferson's hitting for the cycle is not surprising.

The slugger finished her Longhorns career with a school-record .424 batting average while recording 12 home runs and 114 runs batted in. She set the Texas and Big 12 Conference record with 362 career hits, registered 55 doubles with six triples, and was the only player in school history with 300 hits, 200 runs scored, 100 runs batted in, and 50 doubles during a career.

Now with the LMS, she’ll try to aid Diablos Rojos Femenil to a second-straight championship. Throughout the 28-game season, each team will play 14 two-game series. The top four teams will advance to the playoffs, which begin on March 10. The finals, known as the Serie de la Reina, will be a best-of-five series starting March 17.

