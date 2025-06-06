Softball On SI

Texas A&M Softball Has 3-Year Starter Enter Transfer Portal

Texas A&M softball team huddles together before their series with Tennessee on May 1, 2025.
According to Softball America's Brady Vernon and On3.com, Texas A&M softball has seen three year starter in infielder Amari Harper enter the transfer portal.

Texas A&M softball, previously ranked the No. 1 team in the country were shocked by unranked Liberty and booted from the NCAA tournament early in the regionals, the first No. 1 seed to lose at that stage.

For A&M, Harper has been a staple in the lineup and on the dirt for the Aggies. As a freshman in 2023, Harper earned NFCA All-South Region Third Team honors for her incredible freshman numbers which included: .414 on-base percentage (ranked second on the team), .323 batting average (third on the team), and batted .375 in the postseason with .955 fielding percentage.

As a sophomore, Harper increasted her batting average to .348, slugging to .470, and on base percentage to.457. Harper ranked second on the team in runs scored (35) and started 45 games in the infield for A&M.

Texas A&M softball's Amari Harper (13) flips a ball in the infield completing a play.
During this pivotal year that saw Texas A&M reach new heights including a No. 1 seed ranking and SEC tournament co-champions with the Oklahoma Sooners, Harper excelled. Again, Harper has consistently leveled up her play, in her third year she accumulated a .421 batting average, .698 slugging, and .536 on base percentage. Perhaps even more impressive, Harper hit eight home runs in the 2025 season and only hit one in her previous two seasons.

Harper presents the possibility of adding a lethal weapon to the plate to her next team, as well as the versatility to play both second and first base in the infield.

