OU Softball Loses Outfielder to Transfer Portal
OU has lost one of its outfielders to the transfer portal.
Sophomore Maya Bland announced on Instagram Wednesday afternoon that she’s taking a new path and will cherish her time as a Sooner.
The left-handed batter appeared in 52 games during her freshman campaign, serving as OU’s top pinch-runner. She was tied for second on the team with eight stolen bases on a 72.7% success rate, landing on the 2023-2024 Big 12 Academic All-Rookie Team.
She made her first career start in February 2024 and went on to hit a game-winning three-run home run against Oklahoma State in April. However, her batting average dropped significantly from 2024 to 2025, going from .333 to .250. She also had a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage during her freshman year but dropped to .875 in 2024.
This announcement comes just days after Oklahoma ended its season prematurely due to an upsetting loss to Texas Tech in the semifinals of the Women’s College World Series. With a large freshman class coming into Norman next season, a spot on the roster may be difficult to come by.
