Dual-Sport Star from UCLA Softball, Basketball Set for Historic Final Four Appearance
The UCLA Bruins are prepared to make history Friday night when they tip off in the program's first Final Four game against the UConn Huskies at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Fla.
Leading the way is dual-sport star Gabriela Jaquez, who was instrumental in UCLA's Elite Eight victory over the LSU Tigers, scoring a team-high 18 points.
Jaquez lives for the postseason, she thrives when there is more on the line than just a win or a loss. That's why she joined the softball team just in time for a postseason run last year.
“I just love being part of a team,” Jaquez said to Bo Underwood, special to USA TODAY. “I just love sports in general. There’s so many things that are special about sports, the people you meet, and the opportunities you have. I would not be the person I am without sports.”
When the softball team needed a pinch runner, head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez and basketball coach Cori Close made it happen. Jaquez was part of a regional championship. a Super Regional win and a trip to the Women's College World Series.
“One of my great memories in the last few years is being at that softball game, and she was put in,” Close said. “And she got to round the bases to come home. The smile on her face, the joy she had rounding those bases was incredible and I’m thrilled for the opportunity to be her coach.”
The utility player is currently listed on the 2025 softball roster and is expected to return for another potential postseason run on the softball field.
Jaquez switched back to basketball shortly after UCLA's WCWS stay ended, and now she finds herself part of something no other Bruins team has done before – advance to an NCAA national championship game.
This season, Jaquez has averaged nearly 10 points per game this season, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists while playing a career-high 26.5 minutes per game.
Her play on the court is unique because she play as a forward or a guard and she is just 70 points shy of 1,000 for her career.
However, the junior isn't wanting to make the moment too big.
“It is a business trip, Jaquez said. “But I think I'm just trying to really take in the moment and understand that all this hard work got me to where I am, and I’m definitely not finished yet.”
Jaquez and the Bruins will tip off against the Huskies at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.