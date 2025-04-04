Softball On SI

Dual-Sport Star from UCLA Softball, Basketball Set for Historic Final Four Appearance

UCLA's dual-sport star is on the brink of history, competing in a Final Four and a Women's College World Series.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Mar 30, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) celebrates after a three-pointer against the LSU Lady Tigers during the second half of an Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Mar 30, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) celebrates after a three-pointer against the LSU Lady Tigers during the second half of an Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

The UCLA Bruins are prepared to make history Friday night when they tip off in the program's first Final Four game against the UConn Huskies at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Fla.

Leading the way is dual-sport star Gabriela Jaquez, who was instrumental in UCLA's Elite Eight victory over the LSU Tigers, scoring a team-high 18 points.

Jaquez lives for the postseason, she thrives when there is more on the line than just a win or a loss. That's why she joined the softball team just in time for a postseason run last year.

“I just love being part of a team,” Jaquez said to Bo Underwood, special to USA TODAY. “I just love sports in general. There’s so many things that are special about sports, the people you meet, and the opportunities you have. I would not be the person I am without sports.”

When the softball team needed a pinch runner, head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez and basketball coach Cori Close made it happen. Jaquez was part of a regional championship. a Super Regional win and a trip to the Women's College World Series.

“One of my great memories in the last few years is being at that softball game, and she was put in,” Close said. “And she got to round the bases to come home. The smile on her face, the joy she had rounding those bases was incredible and I’m thrilled for the opportunity to be her coach.”

The utility player is currently listed on the 2025 softball roster and is expected to return for another potential postseason run on the softball field.

Jaquez switched back to basketball shortly after UCLA's WCWS stay ended, and now she finds herself part of something no other Bruins team has done before – advance to an NCAA national championship game.

This season, Jaquez has averaged nearly 10 points per game this season, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists while playing a career-high 26.5 minutes per game.

Her play on the court is unique because she play as a forward or a guard and she is just 70 points shy of 1,000 for her career.

However, the junior isn't wanting to make the moment too big.

“It is a business trip, Jaquez said. “But I think I'm just trying to really take in the moment and understand that all this hard work got me to where I am, and I’m definitely not finished yet.”

Jaquez and the Bruins will tip off against the Huskies at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

More news: Purdue Softball's Moriah Polar Earns Spot in Softball America Outfielder Rankings

More news: Mercer Softball Takes Down No. 25 Georgia 5-2 in Midweek Matchup

More news: FIU Softball Shocks No. 25 FAU Behind Megan Kruger’s Complete Game, Sammy Zelenka’s Heroics

Published |Modified
Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

Home/News