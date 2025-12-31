Texas Softball Linked to Sports Betting Violations

The Texas Longhorns self-reported six NCAA violations in 2025, according to a report from the Austin American-Statesman.

All six incidents occurred between Jan. 1 and Oct. 28. Each bet was placed on player performances on daily fantasy sports websites.

Two of the people involved placed wagers on the Texas softball and women's basketball programs. However, no players were involved as the documents state both bettors were male.

The softball program won its first national title in 2025 after sweeping Texas Tech in the championship series.

the feeling of winning your first national championship?



priceless.#HookEm pic.twitter.com/S7bQVdgc4q — Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) June 7, 2025

One violation was found to have been made by the athletic department's IT coordinators, and the other three violations weren't classified as related to a specific sport.

The documents obtained by the Austin American-Statesman confirmed that two of the six employees were "immediately" terminated, while one person is no longer affiliated with the university. The three others remain employed by the university.

The six people involved in the incidents placed a total of 121 wagers, amounting to nearly $1,100.

Traditional sports betting is illegal in the state of Texas, but residents can legally place wagers on daily fantasy platforms. In this case, documents revealed that a majority of the wagers were placed via PrizePicks and flagged by ProhiBet.

All six names were redacted on the violation documents and the university declined to comment.

What is ProhiBet?

ProhiBet is a service that cross-checks an individual's personal data against the data used to register with sportsbooks and daily fantasy websites, accordint to the Austin American-Statesman.

Member schools of the Southeastern Conference have been mandated to use it since the 2023-24 academic school year.

The newspaper previously interviewed Lori Hammond, Texas’ senior associate AD for Risk Management and Compliance Services, in March about why the service is so important.

“Prior to its implementation, we solely relied on educational efforts as there was no means to monitor,” Hammond said. “Now the information we gain from monitoring has expanded our knowledge and significantly enhanced our educational content and also broadened the populations we educate.”

Softball Self-Reported Additional Violations

The same open records request revealed an addition violation when the softball program self-reported when it twice exceeded the weekly team activity limit by one hour.

In total, Texas self-reported nine minor NCAA violations in 2025.

Three of those violations were self-reported by the women’s tennis program. Track and field reported two of its own, while volleyball, softball, men’s swimming, and women’s golf each reported one.

Five of the programs were not punished but received rules education. Three were hit with minor recruiting limitations, and softball had its practice time limited.