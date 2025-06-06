Texas Softball's Pitching Struggles Lead to Game 2 Loss Against Texas Tech in WCWS Finals
The Texas Longhorns are now headed to a winner-takes-all showdown with in-state rival Texas Tech after the pitching staff's approach in Game 2 failed to put away the Red Raiders.
The Red Raiders took game two 4-3, but one of the most interesting decisions of the night was the staff approach employed by Texas head coach Mike White.
White did not start Texas' ace in Teagan Kavan, but instead went with drop ball specialist Mac Morgan.
Morgan successfully went through the lineup twice, and then Texas went to freshman Cambria Salmon in relief. This was the perplexing move by White. Salmon had not thrown since the Super Regionals against Clemson on May 23 and had zero WCWS experience and time on the mound.
Thus, when the game got fast in the bottom of the fifth with two outs and bases loaded, Salmon's nerves or perhaps inexperience showed as she walked in the first run and then threw a wild pitch for run No. 2 to put the Red Raiders up 2-0.
In the bottom of the sixth, White called Citlaly Gutierrez out of the bullpen.
Guiterrez, like Salmon, had not thrown since the Super Regional game on May 23 against Clemson; it had been 13 days since either relief pitcher had seen in-game competition.
Guitierrez's stint on the mound was short as she got a fly out, walked a batter, and then the Longhorn defense made a crucial error to load the bases. Guitierrez only secured one out before Kavan finally made her appearance in relief.
However, when Kavan entered the game with bases loaded, she immediately conceded three runs, two of which were earned for Guitierrez.
Softball fans and critics alike were flabbergasted that Kavan didn't start the game as Texas Tech threw their ace in NiJaree Canady. And then shocked again when Kavan did not start the bottom of the sixth inning, but came into a tough situation in relief. Kavan is a starting pitcher by nature and in her 41 appearances, she has only nine in relief.
For White, after the game, he explained his decision-making, stating, especially related to bringing in Kavan, "It was a little earlier than I wanted to bring her in. I as hoping to get a lead and bring her in to close the door". He went on and explained that he felt Kavan would bounce back and be ready for game three, "We know she's going to do her stuff. She's got available three different types of pitches. It's hard for them to sit on her. When she has her stuff, she's as good as anyone in the country".
Katie Cimusz acknowledged that the game wasn't the outcome Texas wanted, but also recognized that Game 3 allowed for a shot to still take home the title.
"She's going to compete," Katie Stewart said of Kavan. "She's been in some of our biggest moments. She's not going to shy down from it. She's going to give us her all for however long we need her or however long she's ready to give us."
With a national title on the line in Game 3, expect to see Kavan start and go the distance.