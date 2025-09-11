Softball On SI

The 9/11 Tribute Hidden in Nebraska Softball’s Retired Jersey Number

Nebraska softball’s retired No. 15 isn’t just about athletic legacy. It’s a heartfelt tribute to a former player whose life was tragically cut short on 9/11.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Nebraska softball's Jordy Bahl was awarded the Julie Geis Scholarship during the 2025 season.
Nebraska softball's Jordy Bahl was awarded the Julie Geis Scholarship during the 2025 season. / Nebraska Athletics

The Nebraska Cornhusker softball program has seen many great players come and go, but only six have been honored with a retired uniform at Bowlin Stadium.

While five of those uniforms have to do with lengendary careers on the field, the No. 15 has a story unlike the others.

Julie Geis was a pioneer for women's athletics. During her senior year at Centennial High School, she wanted to play basketball. The obstacle in her way? There wasn't a girl's team. So, she started one.

Geis went on to play softball at the University of Nebraska from 1976 to 1979, where she played alongside current Huskers head coach Rhonda Revelle, earned two degrees, and eventually earned her PhD in Educational Administration, Curriculum, and Instruction.

After college, Geis taught special education in Lincoln and eventually took a corporate job at Aon Consulting, Inc., in Kansas City.

The corporate gig moved Geis away from Nebraska and took around the world.

On Sept. 11, 2001, Geis showed up for work on the 105th floor of the South Tower. She was just in New York for a week and was hoping to catch the New York Yankees game that night.

Geis was never heard from again after the South Tower was hit.

Revelle knew she had to do something, so she gathered her team and took them to give blood. At the blood bank, Revelle received the phone call. Later that night, she sat with a group of her old teammates and watched the news, hoping to catch a glimpse of a familiar face.

"It was a very loud silence," Revelle said in an interview with Elizabeth Merrill of ESPN in 2011. "I don't know if anybody could articulate their emotions at the time."

Just a couple of weeks later, Revelle and former associate athletic director Paul Meyers launched their efforts to start a fully endowed scholarship in Geis's honor. Raising $250,000 would be the most difficult part of the process. The easiest part was that Geis's mother, Betty, would choose the recipients.

It took five years to raise the necessary funds to make it fully endowed, but the money raised at an annual golf outing during that time was handed out to Nebraska natives on the softball team, who embodied Geis's spirit.

The first player to receive the Julie Geis Scholarship was Amanda Buchholz. The most recent recipient was Jordy Bahl.

Geis's No. 15 was retired on Oct. 12, 2001, and the scholarship allows her legacy to live on through someone new each season.

Julie Geis Memorial Scholarship Recipients

2002-03 - Amanda Buchholz

2003-04 - Peaches James

2004-05 - Katie Linke

2005-06 - Jaime Borg

2006-07 - Molly Hill

2007-08 - Molly Hill

2008-09 - Heidi Foland

2009-10 - Heidi Foland

2010-11 - Ashley Hagemann

2011-12 - Nikki Haget

2012-13 - Megan Southworth

2013-14 - Alicia Armstrong

2014-15 - Alicia Armstrong

2015-16 - Lotte Sjulin

2016-17 - Gina Metzler

2017-18 - Kaylan Jablonski

2018-19 - Madi Unzicker

2019-20 - Olivia Ferrell

2020-21 - Karlee Seevers

2021-22 - Karlee Seevers

2022-23 - Abbie Squier

2023-24 - Billie Andrews

2024-25 - Jordy Bahl

Published |Modified
Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.

Home/News