Nebraska Softball Adds Former OU Outfielder Via Transfer Portal
Nebraska Softball has landed a huge commitment from former Oklahoma outfielder Hannah Coor.
In 2025 with the Sooners, Coor hit .329 and added ten runs on 23 hits with 15 RBI. Defensively she had 35 put outs and a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.
One of Coor's biggest plays of the season came in the opening round of the WCWS vs Tennesse were OU went on to win 4-3 in extra innings.
Nebraska is coming off one of its best seasons in program history. They finished 43-15 overall and were just one win away from OKC losing to Tennessee in game three of the Knoxville Super Regional.
This is a huge get for the Huskers after losing three-year starter Abbie Squier to graduation.
The decision was announced on on social media late Monday afternoon.
This is the second pickup in the off-season for Nebraska after landing former UNLV catcher Jesse Farrell.
Coor was a part of three national championships with Oklahoma, two of which she won with former Sooner and now current Husker Jordy Bahl.
She will have one season of eligibility remaining.