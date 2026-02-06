These 5 Clutch At-Bats Fueled NCAA Softball Opening Day

From grand slams to no-hitters to run-rule victories, the 2026 softball season kicked off with a powerful start on Thursday.

At the plate, several newcomers announced to the nation what they’re made of, while veterans reminded fans of their capabilities

Here’s a look at five clutch at-bats that commenced on Opening Day.

The Aggies were already in run-rule territory in the fifth inning against Utah State when sophomore slugger Dement, who set multiple program records last season, stepped up to the plate with bases loaded.

Dement took the opportunity and absolutely crushed a grand slam off the Davis Diamond video board to take the 9-1 win.

Put a Dement in that ball 🤕 pic.twitter.com/MjT2l30lRE — Texas A&M Softball (@AggieSoftball) February 6, 2026

It wasn’t her first standout moment of the night either. In Game 1 against ACU, the Aggies were able to grab a walk-off win after Dement doubled to score pinch runner Hailey Golden. The 8-0 victory marked the sixth consecutive season-opening run-rule win for the team.

Kendall Wells, Oklahoma Sooners

Wells, a true freshman, had one stellar debut appearance for the Sooners. Down by one run in the sixth inning with Ella Parker on base, Wells got hold of Arizona State’s Kenzie Brown and launched a massive two-run homer to left center.

Not only was her game-saving home run a highlight of the night, but she also tallied two RBIs. With the victory, Oklahoma has now won nine straight season openers.

Williams, a Florida transfer, brought all the power to the plate in her first game as a Red Raider. She went 3-for-3 with four RBIs, two doubles, and a home run, leading the team to a 13-3 win over McNeese State.

First game as a Red Raider = cinema pic.twitter.com/cX6kv1HI9R — Texas Tech Softball (@TexasTechSB) February 6, 2026

Williams had a breakout sophomore campaign with the Gators, batting .355 with 10 doubles, 19 home runs, and 44 RBIs. She looks to be on pace to have an even stronger stat year in 2026.

Corri Hicks, Clemson Tigers

Tied 2-2 in the eighth inning with Southeastern Louisiana, an RBI single from Marian Collins put the Clemson Tigers ahead, but Hicks knew the team needed some insurance. The towering two-run homer off her bat gave Clemson just enough cushion to come out victorious.

T8 | CORRI. HICKS. HOMER.

Tigers back in front 🔥

Clemson 5 | SE Louisiana 2 pic.twitter.com/QGR9svXRoN — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) February 6, 2026

Emma Mazzarone, Virginia Tech Hokies

Several upsets took place on Opening Day, including No.24 Virginia Tech taking down No.16 South Carolina.

Mazzarone, a two-way player, was clutch in the circle, dealing out three strikeouts in the bottom of the second inning. The score got away from the Hokies, but Mazzarone fixed it with her bat. Tied in the sixth inning, she nailed a two-RBI triple, the first of her career, to give the Hokies the 6-4 lead, which eventually led to the 8-4 victory.

T6 | SPEECHLESS. 2 RBI TRIPLE FOR EMMA MAZZARONE. 💬



Hokies 6, Gamecocks 4 pic.twitter.com/ROKsBaV6GJ — Virginia Tech Softball (@HokiesSoftball) February 6, 2026

