Texas Tech Softball Inks Former Florida Infielder Mia Williams

Nicole Reitz

Former 2025 Florida All-American, Mia Williams has committed to Texas Tech.
Former 2025 Florida All-American Mia Williams has committed to Texas Tech, according to her Instagram post. 

In her sophomore year with the Gators, the starting second baseman had a breakout campaign, batting .355 with 10 doubles, 19 home runs, and 44 RBIs. She owns a .271 career batting average with 25 home runs, 62 RBIs, 83 runs scored, 12 doubles, and 17 stolen bases. 

The daughter of former Florida basketball player and NBA champion Jason Williams originally chose Florida to stay close to home, but her mom, also a Florida alum, took to Facebook recently to air out the issues Mia was experiencing with Tim Walton’s team. 

Mother of Gators Softball Player Mia Williams had this to say.

Posted by Florida Gators Universe on Friday, June 6, 2025

With Texas Tech getting serious about its game behind Gerry Glasco, it’s possible being with the Red Raiders is exactly where Williams needs to be happy. 

