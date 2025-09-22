This Texas A&M Softball Star Had Jocelyn Alo, MLB Greats Raving After Home Run Derby X
Former Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Adrián González watched in awe as his teammates during the final round of the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby X competition sent balls flying out of the park in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Teenager Grady Emerson, who is projected to be the No. 1 pick of 2026 MLB Draft, gave fans a glimpse of the future but it was Texas A&M softball star Mya Perez who left a lasting impression.
Perez sent a handful of balls to the moon and in her last round, scoring 27 points on 16 home runs meant that her MLB veteran teammate didn't have to hit.
The Dodgers clinched a victory over the Yankees 72-71.
The Aggies first baseman scored 45 points across two rounds and outscored former Oklahoma softball legend Jocelyn Alo en route to the victory.
"I actually remember watching her when she was in travel ball, and I was like, 'Oh, this girl is going to be trouble when she gets to college,'" Alo said. "That translated right over when she got there and she's got a sweet lefty stroke. Something about a lefty swing, I really love."
Perez's lefty swing was something González spoke to Softball On SI about earlier in the week before arriving in Salt Lake.
"She creates some really great power, like you said, it's a very, like, short, compact, and, like, just this quick, like, hands and wrists, and, like, just this, like, bam, and then the ball just jumps, right? And then when she gets it up in the air, it feels like the ball is not gonna go over the fence, and then it just keeps carrying, and carrying, and carrying, and then it goes over the fence."
The retired MLB veteran appreciated his teammates' efforts and spoke about it after lifting the trophy.
"What Mya and Grady did was amazing. It was so much fun to watch," González said. "The main thing is one, they're both young. So, to be able to go out there with confidence and do what they did, and just continue to just enjoy the moment and not put pressure on themselves, that was just really amazing to watch. It was great to see the home runs fly, and just overall, being able to cheer them on, it was incredible. It really was."
That was the swing that stood out on Friday and Saturday. González, who led all hitters coming into the event, didn't have to hit in the semifinals either.
"I love playing side-by-side with them, and I was going to give it my all and do my best for the team," Perez added. "So, that's what I did. I looked at Adrian and how he swings and how Grady swings, and I was on the corner trying to swing like them. So they're great role models to look up to, too."
While Alo is considered to be the best hitter to ever play college softball, Perez could be ready for breakout junior campaign in College Station.
Mya Perez Career Highlights at Texas A&M
Perez had a ridiculous sophomore season with Aggies after being used sparingly her freshman year at Texas A&M.
After introducing herself to the world against Texas during the 2024 Austin Super Regional with an extra-inning three-run home run, Perez hasn't slowed down.
During the 2025 season, Perez led the Aggies in batting average, on-base plus slugging percentage, RBIs, and walks, and tied with freshman KK Dement for home runs with 16.
While the season didn't end as Texas A&M hoped it would, Perez managing to break a 43-year-old record in a Regional matchup against Liberty when she drove in her 73rd run of the season. She also earned Second Team All-American honors from Softball America, as well as NFCA All-Region Second Team and All-SEC First Team accolades.
AVG
GP
GS
AB
R
H
2B
HR
RBI
SLG
BB
HBP
SO
OBP
2024
.214
31
11
42
5
9
0
1
9
.286
12
2
8
.404
2025
.424
59
59
158
35
67
12
16
73
.804
40
13
16
.561
What’s Next for MLB’s Home Run Derby X?
The next step for the global home run competition is a true broadcast. This year, the event was streamed on social media but González and Nick Swisher both agreed that it needs to be seen on a bigger platform.
"I have a lot of people that are like, 'Dude, I've never heard of this.' So, you have so many people that aren't able to watch, because this sn't live," González told Softball On SI. "The continued growth of softball and this event, also, I would love for more people to see it, because I'm trying to push it as much as possible so people see it, so people see the talent that's in every competitor."
"I looked around the crowd tonight for a minute, and I just remember back when we started in 2022 in London," Swisher said. "What we've built here is something that sports have never seen before. I could not be more honored to be part of this. I could not be more honored to be part of Home Run Derby X. This game is taking over, and as soon as we get this out to the masses, as soon as people start seeing what we're doing here, they will come."