Top Black Friday Softball Deals You Can’t Miss

As Black Friday and the holiday season approach, it's the perfect time to shop for the beloved softball player in your life. Whether a new bat, glove, bucket of balls, or pants and outerwear, there are deals for every aspect of the game.

Here are some of the top sales happening over Thanksgiving week that you won’t want to miss out on.

One of the game’s most cherished bat companies is offering up to 40% off select bats while supplies last. The 2025 CF, Prism+, and Whisper are available for as low as $239.97 and in various drop sizes.

While the ever-so-popular 2025 Easton Ghost bats are still listed at full price, the 2024 and 2023 versions are marked down by $100 and available in various drop sizes. Select batting gloves, 12-inch and 13-inch mitts, and adult pants are also on clearance.

2024 Easton Ghost bat. | Easton

Justbats is offering up to 60% off on select Marucci bats. Rawlings and DeMarini bats are up to 58% off, while Easton bats are 20% off.

From helmets, face masks, and belts, Rip-It’s website has all the sales for women and girls. Select classic pants are 50% off, sliding shorts are 10% off, turf and spike cleats are up to 50-63% off, and helmets are 30% off.

Worn by several NCAA softball standouts, TIY hair ties are the perfect gift for the player in your life who wants to play aggressively without having to worry about their ponytails or braids falling out. The hair tie, twice as stretchy and 13 times stronger than regular hair ties, accommodates every hair type and weight. The Tied Off the Record bundle is currently $11 off.

Texas' Teagan Kavan (17) throws a pitch in the first inning of the Women's College World Series championship game between Texas Tech and Texas at Devon Park, Friday, June, 6, 2025, in Oklahoma City. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With code CHEATCODE, items like fleece sweatshirts, sweatpants, short-sleeve shirts, cleats, batting gloves, sliding shorts, catcher’s gear, and softball pants are up to 40% off, with free shipping.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is offering up to 50% off on select holiday deals, and a few softball items fit into that category. Buckets of 12-inch balls are $10 off, select Mizuno batting gloves and Wilson and Rawlings mitts are marked down, and DSG girls’ sliding pants are anywhere from $8 to $13 off. The 2025 Easton Ghost bat is $100 off, while the Louisville Slugger Kyro bat is $130 off.

Dri-fit shirts, softball pants, sliding shorts, socks, crewnecks, sports bras, and visors are on sale, and an extra 25% can be taken off with the code BFRIDAY.

Two new teams have been added to the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL), and it’s the perfect time to grab some swag. All six franchises have responsibly priced merchandise available, and the code GIFT25 grants you 25% off at checkout.

Represent the Bandits, Blaze, Talons, Volts, Cascade, and Spark through t-shirts, hoodies, stickers, hats, tumblers, player jerseys, wristbands, magnets, and decals.

July 22, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Former University of Alabama star pitcher Montana Fouts returned to Rhoads Stadium for the first time as a professional, pitching for the Talons of the Athletes United Softball League as they played the Volts. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Represent your favorite college softball team through Fanatics. The site is offering up to 50% off with the code MERRY on t-shirts, sweatshirts, wall decor, shoes, and more.

Oklahoma utility Tia Milloy (9) sides to second base in the sixth inning of a Women's College World Series softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas Longhorns at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Saturday, May 31, 2025. Texas won 4-2. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

