UCLA Dual-Sport Athlete’s Role With Women’s Basketball Changes

Dual-sport star Megan Grant is listed as "out" on the Big Ten availability report ahead of UCLA's game at Nebraska on Sunday, but she isn't injured.

According to a spokesperson with UCLA's women's basketball team, Grant is no longer traveling with the team, as the majority of her attention is needed on the softball field.

Grant hasn't played many minutes on the hardwood in her first season as a collegiate basketball player, and now that the first softball game of the season is just weeks away, her time with the No. 4-ranked team is going to dwindle.

In an email to Softball On SI, the spokesperson from UCLA confirmed that this is part of the crossover season, where Grant will primarily be with softball. She won't be traveling for any more away trips during conference play.

Grant has appeared in 12 games for the Bruins this season and has scored a total of six points.

On the softball field, Grant is coming off her second All-American season. She batted .376 with 26 home runs and 81 runs batted in while leading the Bruins back to the Women's College World Series.

Even though she won't be on the road the rest of the way, Grant has been able to accomplish a childhood dream. She even called it a "childhood dream" when UCLA announced her addition to the women's basketball roster.

"Being a Bruin is something that I take tremendous pride in," Grant said in a press release. "Words can't express how grateful I am to now be able to represent both UCLA softball and UCLA women's basketball – two elite and legendary programs. Basketball was my first love and has always brought out a childlike spirit in me, so putting on this jersey and being a small piece in this historically great program is a dream come true. I can't thank Coach I and Coach Cori enough for allowing me to live out Little Meg's dream."

Grant was a multi-sport star at Aragon High School in San Mateo, Calif., where she lettered in softball for four years and women’s basketball and volleyball both for three. She finished ranked No. 3 overall athlete across all sports in SportsStars’ Bay Area Top 75 Athlete yearly rankings.

“The opportunity to have someone’s dream come true under your supervision is just special,” UCLA women’s basketball coach Cori Close said in a written statement before the season. “When I heard that Megan’s dream was to play on the basketball team and was to be a part of this, that her love of basketball had never waned, how could I say no? That was just a privilege to say yes, let’s add her.”

The UCLA women's basketball team heads to Nebraska on Sunday for a top-25 matchup with the Cornhuskers and the softball team will open its season on Feb. 6 against UC Santa Barbara.

