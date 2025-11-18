UCLA Softball Star Becomes Instant Basketball Sensation After Scoring First Career Bucket

Megan Grant, the two-time All-American softball player with the UCLA Bruins, has traded her cleats for sneakers this offseason and has become a force with Westwood’s women’s basketball team.

In the Bruins’ fourth game of the season, Grant was finally able to showcase her talent and score her first-ever collegiate points. She grabbed an offensive rebound and faded away for a layup that led the team to a 78-60 win over North Carolina.

Not only did the basketball team go nuts, but the softball community was in full support of this tremendous moment.

In the Bruins' first home game of the season, several members of the UCLA softball team, along with head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez, erupted in cheers of “We want Megan!” from the stands. It was enough to persuade basketball head coach Cori Close to give Grant her first collegiate appearance.

Growing up, Grant was a multi-sport athlete, which followed her well into her career at Aragon High School in San Mateo, Calif. She lettered in softball all four years and in basketball and volleyball for three, and finished ranked No. 3 overall athlete across all sports in SportsStars’ Bay Area Top 75 Athlete yearly rankings.

This opportunity to shine on the court and the diamond during her senior year has become a dream come true. Playing guard/forward, Grant wears No.43, which is also her softball number.

"Being a Bruin is something that I take tremendous pride in," Grant said in a press release. "Words can't express how grateful I am to now be able to represent both UCLA softball and UCLA women's basketball – two elite and legendary programs. Basketball was my first love and has always brought out a childlike spirit in me, so putting on this jersey and being a small piece in this historically great program is a dream come true. I can't thank Coach I and Coach Cori enough for allowing me to live out Little Megs' dream."

We’ve all seen what she can do on the field. She has made a massive impact on the softball program in her three years, including helping the Bruins make back-to-back Women’s College World Series appearances, two Pac-12 Conference regular season titles, and a Pac-12 Tournament championship.

In 2025, she set the Big Ten single-season record for home runs with 26 and had 81 runs batted in with a .933 slugging percentage.

With Grant on staff, the Bruins basketball team is currently on a hot streak, as they have won every game thus far. Scoring her first collegiate points on the court is just the beginning of a storied career that fans know she is capable of putting up.

