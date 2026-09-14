USA Collects 3 Run-Rule Victories in WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Oklahoma City Group
After two days of play at the WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Group Oklahoma City, just two nations remain undefeated.
The host, the United States of America, is in sole possession of first place with three run-rule victories over the Netherlands, Mexico, and Brazil. China also remains perfect with a 2-0 record after defeating New Zealand and Brazil.
The Netherlands is the only other nation with wins, while Brazil, Mexico, and New Zealand are still looking for their first victory.
Here are all the highlights from the first two days of action in Oklahoma City.
No. 2 United States
Team U.S.A. opened play on Saturday with an 11-0 four-inning win over Mexico.
Dejah Mulipola, Alyssa Brito and Janae Jefferson each homered, while Rachel Garcia pitched three hitless innings with five strikeouts. Lexi Kilfoyl came on in relief, allowing just one hit and a strikeout.
Keeping that momentum into Sunday, the Eagles offense exploded against Brazil for a 17-0 four-inning battle.
Megan Grant led the team, going 3-for-4 with a grand slam and seven RBIs, while Maya Brady went 2-for-2 with a homer and three RBIs. Kelly Maxwell grabbed the win in the circle after throwing a one-hit shutout, striking out seven.
To end the day, another run-rule was commended when the U.S. shut down the Netherlands 8-0 in five innings.
Jayda Coleman was the star, as she hit the two-run walk-off home run. Grant and Mulipola also homered, while Montana Fouts earned the win in the circle. She allowed just three hits while striking out eight.
Grant was named WBSC's Player of the Day on Sunday after knocking two home runs and collecting 10 RBIs across two games.
No. 8 China
China also opened OKC with an insane offense. With a 9-0, five-inning win over Brazil, China managed to finish with 10 runs while holding Brazil to one.
Xiaoyan He went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs, while Wang Mengru was 2-for-3 with two runs. Sun Yue earned the win in the circle.
China then earned their second win of the tournament 6-3 over New Zealand. The team put up 10 hits as Min Ren went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, and Jiaxin Xie went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.
If China and the U.S. continue to be undefeated, a battle could occur on Tuesday, when the two nations are scheduled to face each other for the first time this tournament.
No. 6 Netherlands
The Netherlands opened play in Oklahoma City in dramatic fashion, coming from behind to defeat New Zealand 8-6.
The team overturned an early 3-0 deficit with seven runs across the fourth and fifth innings. Annemiek Jansen and Maxime van Dalen homered and Laura Wissink drove in two runs.
The Netherlands then grabbed their second win on Sunday against Mexico, a 2-0 shutout. Suka van Gurp was the star at the plate, driving in both runs. Lisa Hop earned the win in the circle with a complete-game shutout, allowing five hits while striking out seven.
The U.S. halted the Netherlands’ momentum in their final game of the night with a brutal 8-0 five-inning loss.
Schedule
- Monday, Sept. 14 at 11:00 a.m. ET – Mexico vs. Brazil
- Monday, Sept. 14 at 2:00 p.m. ET – China vs. The Netherlands
- Monday, Sept. 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET – USA vs. New Zealand
- Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 2:00 p.m. ET – Mexico vs. China
- Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 8:00 p.m. ET– China vs. USA
- Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 2:00 p.m. ET – Group Oklahoma Final
- Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 5:00 p.m. ET – Group Oklahoma Third Place Team vs. Fourth Place Team
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Nicole Reitz graduated from Indiana University Indianapolis with a degree in sports journalism in 2022 and has been writing about softball and baseball since 2018 .Her work has been published in various publications like Softball America, the Indianapolis Star, and SoxOn35th.Follow nicolereitz02