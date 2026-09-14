USA Collects 3 Run-Rule Victories in WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Oklahoma City Group

After two days of play at the WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Group Oklahoma City, just two nations remain undefeated.

The host, the United States of America, is in sole possession of first place with three run-rule victories over the Netherlands, Mexico, and Brazil. China also remains perfect with a 2-0 record after defeating New Zealand and Brazil.

The Netherlands is the only other nation with wins, while Brazil, Mexico, and New Zealand are still looking for their first victory.

Here are all the highlights from the first two days of action in Oklahoma City.

No. 2 United States

Team U.S.A. opened play on Saturday with an 11-0 four-inning win over Mexico.

Dejah Mulipola, Alyssa Brito and Janae Jefferson each homered, while Rachel Garcia pitched three hitless innings with five strikeouts. Lexi Kilfoyl came on in relief, allowing just one hit and a strikeout.

Keeping that momentum into Sunday, the Eagles offense exploded against Brazil for a 17-0 four-inning battle.

Megan Grant led the team, going 3-for-4 with a grand slam and seven RBIs, while Maya Brady went 2-for-2 with a homer and three RBIs. Kelly Maxwell grabbed the win in the circle after throwing a one-hit shutout, striking out seven.

GRAND SLAM ‼️💥@ChefMeganCookin keeps the runs coming! A shot to right makes it 17-0! 🇺🇸



That’s 7 RBIs for the Bruin today 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/Sfbm52NkFX — USA Softball Women's National Team 🇺🇸 (@USASoftballWNT) September 13, 2026

To end the day, another run-rule was commended when the U.S. shut down the Netherlands 8-0 in five innings.

Jayda Coleman was the star, as she hit the two-run walk-off home run. Grant and Mulipola also homered, while Montana Fouts earned the win in the circle. She allowed just three hits while striking out eight.

3↑ 3↓ @MontanaFouts makes quick work of the inning with 2 K’s and a ground out 💨🔥



M3 | Due up: Jefferson, Brady, Coffel pic.twitter.com/cBgkWkz83C — USA Softball Women's National Team 🇺🇸 (@USASoftballWNT) September 14, 2026

Grant was named WBSC's Player of the Day on Sunday after knocking two home runs and collecting 10 RBIs across two games.

MEGAN GRANT OWNED THE DAY! 🔥2 HR and 10 RBIs across the games vs Brazil and the Netherlands earn her Player of the Day honors! 💥🥎 WBSC Women's Softball World Cup Group Oklahoma City #SoftballWorldCupW pic.twitter.com/vh6FAAvtx4 — WBSC ⚾🥎 (@WBSC) September 14, 2026

No. 8 China

China also opened OKC with an insane offense. With a 9-0, five-inning win over Brazil, China managed to finish with 10 runs while holding Brazil to one.

Xiaoyan He went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs, while Wang Mengru was 2-for-3 with two runs. Sun Yue earned the win in the circle.

China then earned their second win of the tournament 6-3 over New Zealand. The team put up 10 hits as Min Ren went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, and Jiaxin Xie went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.

🇨🇳 BACK-TO-BACK HOME RUNS FOR CHINA! 🔥🔥

Jiaxin Xie launches ANOTHER ONE and keeps the momentum rolling! 🚀🥎

WBSC Women's Softball World Cup Group Oklahoma City #SoftballWorldCupW pic.twitter.com/Pl6tg5td6d — WBSC ⚾🥎 (@WBSC) September 13, 2026

If China and the U.S. continue to be undefeated, a battle could occur on Tuesday, when the two nations are scheduled to face each other for the first time this tournament.

No. 6 Netherlands

The Netherlands opened play in Oklahoma City in dramatic fashion, coming from behind to defeat New Zealand 8-6.

The team overturned an early 3-0 deficit with seven runs across the fourth and fifth innings. Annemiek Jansen and Maxime van Dalen homered and Laura Wissink drove in two runs.

The Netherlands then grabbed their second win on Sunday against Mexico, a 2-0 shutout. Suka van Gurp was the star at the plate, driving in both runs. Lisa Hop earned the win in the circle with a complete-game shutout, allowing five hits while striking out seven.

🇳🇱 Suka Van Gurp Breaks the ice with a 2-RBI single.

WBSC Women's Softball World Cup Group Oklahoma City #SoftballWorldCupW pic.twitter.com/bOLphklMvk — WBSC ⚾🥎 (@WBSC) September 13, 2026

The U.S. halted the Netherlands’ momentum in their final game of the night with a brutal 8-0 five-inning loss.

Schedule

Monday, Sept. 14 at 11:00 a.m. ET – Mexico vs. Brazil

Monday, Sept. 14 at 2:00 p.m. ET – China vs. The Netherlands

Monday, Sept. 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET – USA vs. New Zealand

Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 2:00 p.m. ET – Mexico vs. China

Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 8:00 p.m. ET– China vs. USA

Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 2:00 p.m. ET – Group Oklahoma Final

Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 5:00 p.m. ET – Group Oklahoma Third Place Team vs. Fourth Place Team

Day 3️⃣ is LOADED with action! 🔥🥎

📅Check out the schedule

WBSC Women's Softball World Cup Group Oklahoma City #SoftballWorldCupW pic.twitter.com/ObguXOeCNZ — WBSC ⚾🥎 (@WBSC) September 14, 2026