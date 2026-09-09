WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Oklahoma City: Preview, Schedule, Tickets

WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Oklahoma City: Preview, Schedule

The road for international softball teams claiming a spot in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics continues.

Canada and Chinese Taipei already advanced out of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Women’s Softball World Cup Group Stage in Prague, while Japan and Puerto Rico advanced out of the Group Stage in Lima. Now, six more nations will fight in Oklahoma City for a spot at the WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Finals 2027 in Redcliffe, Australia .

No. 2 USA

No. 6 Netherlands

No. 7 Mexico

No. 8 China

No. 17 Brazil

No. 23 New Zealand

Each team will play a five-game round-robin at Devok Park in Oklahoma City, Okla., from Sept. 12-16. The tournament will also determine which third-placed team receives the remaining Wild Card.

All games are available for streaming via the All Women's Sports Network.

Here’s a look at what’s at stake for these countries.

No. 2 United States

While already qualified for the 2028 Olympics as hosts, Patty Gasso’s squad won’t be letting up. The team is fresh off an International Cup win, the first in six years since the tournament took a hiatus. The U.S. roster is stacked with two members who have Tokyo 2020 Olympic experience, nine athletes from the 2025 World Games who won gold, and 11 players who also recently played in the 2025 USA Down Under Series. The 18-player roster includes several NCAA Division I stars from Oklahoma, UCLA, Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Arizona, Oklahoma State, Texas, and Utah.

While neck-and-neck with No. 1 Japan in the international rankings, the U.S. currently has bragging rights after Montana Fouts led the team to a one-hit shutout victory over its rivals in the International Cup. Plus, the U.S. took down Japan to win gold at the 2025 World Games. Now, the Eagles are coming for revenge at the next Olympics after falling to silver at Tokyo 2020. Hosting a Group Stage is the perfect time to show the world what to expect in 2028.

Miss #TeamUSA already? 🇺🇸



Catch the #USWNT 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙞𝙣 𝙖𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 at the @WBSC World Cup Group Stage Event in 𝐎𝐊𝐂, September 12–16!



𝗧𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀 & 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗼 🔗 https://t.co/3rK8ZYUPCW pic.twitter.com/d6kA78fR2f — USA Softball Women's National Team 🇺🇸 (@USASoftballWNT) August 5, 2026

No. 6 Netherlands

The Netherlands were just short of their first World Cup medal in 2024, losing 11-7 to Canada in the 11-inning bronze medal game. The team has finished in the top eight in the last six World Cups, and now the second-highest-ranked team in OKC, getting to Redcliffe is looking more and more obtainable.

Lisa Hop and Eva Voortman lead in the circle, while Britt Vonk, Suka van Gurp, Maxime van Dalen, and Annemiek Jansen are back with strong power in the lineup.

No. 7 Mexico

Mexico is back after missing the last World Cup and is on the hunt for a return to the Olympics after debuting in Tokyo 2020. The team earned a spot in OKC after finishing fourth at the 2025 Pan American Championship, where they went 8-3.

No. 8 China

China led the game for decades, and the team is trying to return to its former strength with an Olympic qualification. They won silver at Atlanta 1996 and have competed at three Olympic Games since: Sydney 2000, Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008.

After finishing runners-up at the 2025 Asia Cup with an 8-1 record, they need to secure a spot at OKC to keep the Olympic dream alive. Min Yen is back as a force in the lineup, while Yinan Chai is a veteran leader in the circle.

No. 17 Brazil

Brazil makes a return to the World Cup after a 10-year absence, and it is only their second appearance in the program’s history. Advancing out of Oklahoma City would be a major accomplishment for the country.

Brazil is hott og a sixth-place finish at the 2025 Pan American Championship, with pitcher Fernanda Shiroma leading the way in the circle. Big bats come from players like Caroline Mito, Mayra Akamine, and Mariana Pereira.

No. 23 New Zealand

Though the lowest-ranked team heading into Oklahoma City, New Zealand is one of three teams to have competed in all 17 World Cups.

The program has not returned to the top five since 1990. In the previous World Cup, they landed sixth in 2023, finishing 16th overall and marked the team’s lowest position in program history.

Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 12 at 5:00 p.m. ET- New Zealand vs. The Netherlands

Saturday, Sept. 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET – Mexico vs. USA

Sunday, Sept. 13 at 2:00 p.m. ET – USA vs. Brazil

Sunday, Sept. 13 at 5:00 p.m. ET – Mexico vs. The Netherlands

Sunday, Sept. 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET – The Netherlands vs. USA

Monday, Sept. 14 at 11:00 a.m. ET – Mexico vs. Brazil

Monday, Sept. 14 at 2:00 p.m. ET – China vs. The Netherlands

Monday, Sept. 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET – USA vs. New Zealand

Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 2:00 p.m. ET – Mexico vs. China

Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 8:00 p.m. ET– China vs. USA

Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 2:00 p.m. ET – Group Oklahoma Final

Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 5:00 p.m. ET – Group Oklahoma Third Place Team vs. Fourth Place Team

Tickets

Ticket packages on sale at Seat Geek , and are as low as $16. All tickets are sold on a daily basis, with all seats listed as general admission.